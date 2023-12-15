PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Instabase, a pioneering force in Applied AI, unveiled its latest innovation, the Instabase AI Hub, during a press conference at Celebrations Club, Lokhandwala, Mumbai on 13th December.

Instabase has been a leader in enabling major financial and insurance companies, including Standard Chartered Bank, NatWest, and AXA, in getting instant insights from complex unstructured data.

Now, with the launch of Instabase AI Hub Commercial, Instabase aims to extend its powerful capabilities to organizations of all sizes across various sectors and geographies, which has vast potential and opportunity for Individual users, small and medium businesses (SMEs) and enterprises in India.

Instabase AI Hub allows businesses to get instant insights from their data, including documents, PDFs, images, emails, and even handwriting. This revolutionary platform offers a user-friendly experience, enabling a swift selection of prompts and efficient experimentation with LLM prompts.

By empowering non-technical and business users to directly access and build solutions using cutting-edge AI tools, AI Hub has finally made every organisation capable of accessing true business value from AI.

Users can automate complex tasks such as invoice, or insurance claims processing by simply uploading a sample document and selecting from a list of automatically generated field suggestions. In interactions with customers, we've seen them be able to build a solution and start using it within minutes using Instabase AI Hub. This is a remarkable improvement over the many weeks, and hundreds of samples that it would take to set up a document processing solution earlier.

Anant Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO of Instabase, expressed his excitement about bringing the platform's powerful capabilities to organizations of all sizes.

"Instabase can help small and medium businesses across various sectors and geographies, including SME, Education, Finance, and Government, to streamline their workflows, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences," he stated.

Key Impact of Instabase AI Hub:

Democratising AI Technology: Instabase AI Hub empowers Indian SMEs and enterprises, regardless of their size or technical expertise, to leverage the benefits of AI, driving efficiency and competitiveness.

Streamlining Workflows: The platform addresses complexities in prototyping, data handling, validation, and human review, enabling a smooth transition from prototyping to production.

Real-World Applications: Customer use cases and case studies were presented during the press conference, showcasing how Instabase helps businesses overcome unstructured data challenges and achieve operational excellence.

Contributing to Digital Transformation: Instabase envisions contributing to India's digital transformation and AI adoption journey, empowering businesses to leverage data and AI for growth and success.

We invite you to experience the future of AI solution building at aihub.instabase.com and reach out to us on aihub@instabase.com with any feedback or questions.

