Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ananta Hotels & Resorts, India's luxury hospitality brand, today announced a new collaboration with BurdaLuxury, Asia's leading media company, and experiential marketing firm, The Envelop, to create the first-ever edition of the 'Soul Festival', an exclusive, by invite only event to be held at The Ananta, Udaipur from 3rd-5th March 2023.

With the goal of bringing like-minded people together for a once-in-a-lifetime immersive experience that showcases the best of music, art, food, and wellness, 'Soul Festival' will be held at The Ananta, Udaipur, a haven of calm and serenity. The entire experience will be created with the brand's ethos in mind; since Ananta's inception, the brand has been known for wellness, tranquil settings, rejuvenating spas, world class cuisines, and ultra-luxury stays.

'Soul Festival' will be curated by BurdaLuxury's three brands: Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, Lifestyle Asia India, and Architecture + Design. Drawing from the brand's extensive experience in luxury events and experiences, 'Soul Festival' is set to change the narrative and set a new benchmark for the hospitality industry in the country. Featuring curated culinary experiences, live performances, wellness programs and interactive brand engagement spaces, the exclusive guestlist will feature a diverse mix of designers, artists, influencers, and celebrities.

"Soul Festival is a snapshot of what Ananta has been doing since its inception. Through this festival we intend to reach out to a larger audience and showcase Ananta's hospitality," says Sanjay Goyal, Managing Director, Ananta Group of Hotels.

"Ananta means never ending! This is the vision that I had while establishing our first property. Soul Festival is a gateway to Ananta's future," says Mukund Goyal, Chairman, Ananta Group of Hotels. "The intent is to curate the most rejuvenating experiences for people, to become the leading hospitality chain of India," conclude Ashutosh Goyal and Mohit Goyal, Directors, Ananta Group of Hotels.

"We are very excited about this collaboration with Ananta Group of Hotels. With our brands specialising in luxury and travel, I am confident that our first-ever Soul Festival will bring a new perspective to unique experiences within the luxury industry. With our flagship brands, Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, Lifestyle Asia India, and Architecture + Design partnering to bring this event to life, I look forward to seeing how this event will bring people together for a unique, one-of-a-kind experience," said Bjorn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury.

