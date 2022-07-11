Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): ANAROCK, India's leading independent real estate services firm, has appointed real estate veteran Mudit Gupta as City Lead for its Hyderabad Residential operations.

With over 13 years of hands-on sales and marketing experience across the residential real estate value chain, Mudit Gupta has been with the ANAROCK Group since 2020, serving as Head of Residential Business Operations (South).

Previously, Mudit was with Tata Housing Development Company Ltd as Brand and Marketing Head, North India, after three years with Godrej Properties Ltd as Head - Marketing and Product Development, Mumbai. Between 2011-2014, he pioneered ground-breaking marketing initiatives as brand manager for Lodha Group (now Macrotech). A computer science and engineering graduate, he also holds a Global Master's degree in Business Administration.

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group, says, "Mudit Gupta has an outstanding track record as a thoroughbred real estate professional with exposure to multiple markets and leadership roles. With a sound basis in marketing and sales, he has excellent real estate industry relationships and deep knowledge of the Southern real estate markets. As ANAROCK's head of Residential Business Operations for the South India region, he has been instrumental in securing high-profile accounts and mandates for the Firm within and beyond Hyderabad. We are gratified to have him spearhead and sharp focus on our residential operations in the vibrant Hyderabad market."

Mudit Gupta, City Lead - Hyderabad (Residential) - ANAROCK Group, says, "ANAROCK is a company which values and actively fosters top talent within its ranks, and I am thrilled with this elevation. More importantly, it empowers me to deploy the Firm's full resources to tap Hyderabad's burgeoning housing market. ANAROCK has a robust presence here, and we are extremely bullish about the city's future as it is in a major growth phase."

"In H1 2022, Hyderabad saw an all-time high of new residential launches at about 37,330 units - the second-highest launch rate among the top 7 cities after MMR," says Gupta. "In the same period, Hyderabad saw approx. 24,330 homes sold. The opportunities for a tech-driven real estate consultancy like ANAROCK are enormous. Our AI/ML marketing system has been very effective in Hyderabad. With ample supply chasing great demand, there is no time like the present to leverage this market's full potential."

As per ANAROCK Research, the number of homes sold in H1 2022 represents a whopping 218 per cent Y-o-Y growth over the corresponding period in 2021. Housing sales in Hyderabad are currently driven by end-users as well as returning investors drawn by lower home loan rates, discounts by developers, and the growing post-pandemic inclination for homeownership.

Robust sales in the last year trimmed Hyderabad's housing inventory overhang from 47 months in Q2 2021 to 22 months in Q2 2022 - a massive 26-months reduction. Average housing prices in the city have witnessed an annual rise of 7 per cent - from INR 4,240 per sq ft in Q2 2021 to approx. INR 4,520 per sq ft in Q2 2022.

ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Anuj Puri, is a highly respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include Residential Broking and Technology, Retail (in partnership with Vindico), Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Industrial and Logistics, Investment Management, Research, Strategic Advisory and Valuations and Project Management Services (in partnership with Mace).

The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients, while delivering financially favourable and efficient results. ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR - Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and Middle East markets, and within a period of two years, has successfully completed over 400 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

For more information, please visit www.anarock.com.

