Business News | Andhra Pradesh Hosts First-Ever Creator Economy Summit in Amaravati

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: The Creators Zone Digital Summit 2026, organised by Bharat Digital Media Federation (Bharat DMF) in collaboration with Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) and Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), was successfully held at RTIH, Chinakakani, bringing together creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and industry leaders from across the state.

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Positioned as Andhra Pradesh's first major creator-focused summit, the event witnessed participation from over 200 creators, influencers, startup founders, students and ecosystem stakeholders. The summit featured expert-led sessions on content creation, artificial intelligence, creator monetisation, intellectual property rights, brand collaborations and entrepreneurship, alongside networking opportunities and discussions on the future of the creator economy.

A key highlight of the event was the Creators Zone Excellence Awards 2026, which recognised outstanding digital creators for their contributions to content, innovation and community impact.

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"India's creator economy is emerging as one of the most powerful drivers of innovation, culture, and entrepreneurship. Today's creators are not just content producers; they are storytellers, educators, influencers, and job creators. Platforms like Creators Zone are essential in nurturing talent, fostering collaboration, and equipping creators with the skills and opportunities needed to compete on a global stage. I congratulate Bharat DMF, RTIH for bringing together creators, startups, and innovators under one platform to shape the future of the digital economy."

- Dr. Ashish Kulkarni, Director, IICT

Speaking on the occasion, Viswa CM, Founder and Chairman of Bharat Digital Media Federation, said, "The creator economy is opening new avenues for innovation, entrepreneurship and employment. Through this summit, we sought to equip creators with knowledge, industry connections and opportunities while laying the foundation for a stronger creator ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh."

Vipin Unni, Co-Founder and Vice President, Bharat DMF, said, "Creators are the new entrepreneurs of the digital age. Through Bharat DMF and Creators Zone, we are building a platform where creativity meets opportunity, helping creators move from content creation to career creation. Our mission is to empower creators, strengthen communities and contribute to India's growing digital economy."

"The future belongs to creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs who can transform ideas into impact. At RTIH, our vision is to build platforms that nurture talent, encourage innovation, and create meaningful opportunities for the next generation. Creator Zone is a step towards empowering young creators with knowledge, technology, networks, and access to build sustainable careers in the digital economy."

- Smt. P. Dhatri Reddy, IAS, CEO - APIS and Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH)

"Sustainability is no longer a choice; it is a responsibility we all share. As India moves towards cleaner and smarter energy solutions, creators have an important role in educating and influencing communities towards a greener future. We are delighted to support initiatives like Creator Zone that bring together innovation, technology, and digital storytelling to inspire positive change and build awareness around sustainable living."

- Jakkula Srinivas, CEO, Truzon Solar by Suntek

"Consumers today discover products through stories, experiences, and recommendations from people they trust. The creator ecosystem has become an integral part of modern marketing, and we see tremendous value in empowering creators who can authentically influence consumer choices while building their own digital enterprises."

- Shyam Prasad, Managing Director, Tenali Double Horse.

Organised under the theme "From Rural Roots to Digital Reach," the summit highlighted the role of digital platforms in enabling creators from smaller towns and rural communities to access wider opportunities, audiences and markets.

Guest of honor in today's event were:

- Dr Ashish Kulkarni (IICT DIRECTOR)

- Smt. P. Dhatri Reddy IAS (CEO, RTIH)

- Smt. Krishna Prasanna, badan I.P.S.(Vijayawada Cyber Crime DCP

- Shri K. Pratap Shiva Kishore IPS( SP, Eluru Dist.)

- Manasa Sharma, Director, Rakasa Movie

The organisers stated that the summit marks the beginning of a larger effort to strengthen the creator economy in Andhra Pradesh by fostering collaboration between creators, startups, brands, institutions and government stakeholders.

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