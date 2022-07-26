New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Benetton, an Italian textiles company founded in 1965, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Incontri as Creative Director of the Women's, Men's and Children's collections.

"We take great pride in the fact that Andrea Incontri is joining the large Benetton 'family' because in him we have recognized the will, enthusiasm and research that will enable exceeding the goals that characterized the birth and history of our brand. Benetton is an industrial and creative enterprise that has contributed to increasing sensitivity towards fashion and raising awareness about many of the social issues facing Italy over the last 50 years. Incontri's arrival will bring new energy to a success story, one of a company and brand that wish to make a generational change and guide Italian industry in these years in which a redefinition of the social role of fashion and clothing appears urgent," comments Massimo Renon, chief executive officer of Benetton Group.

In August, a new advertising campaign under Incontri's artistic direction will be launched on all channels to present United Colors of Benetton's Fall Winter 2022-23. The Summer 2023 collection, the first to be designed by Incontri, will be officially presented in September, on the occasion of Milan Fashion Week.

Thanks to his Architecture studies and creative experience - expressed both through his own brand, in which he provided a cross-cutting view of fashion creativity, and through the creative direction of Tod's, where he demonstrated an ability to establish a dialogue between creativity and the market - Incontri encompasses the role of designer and design engineer. His style is rooted in what he calls "a formal subtraction" and offers to guide Benetton towards a telling of the complexities of today's world.

"I am very honored to join Benetton," says Incontri. "It is a company, a brand, a creative and product philosophy whose story has great meaning both to my personal and professional training and to the history of Italy as a whole, and not just in the fields of industry and fashion. I take great pride in accepting this appointment because it allows me to participate in a project of values that involves not only clothing, but a wide range of cultural issues concerning the variable aspects of modern humanism."

