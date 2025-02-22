Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani gave away trophies, plaques, cash awards to the winning 'Angels of Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: The Angels of Mumbai initiative reached a new milestone as 15 remarkable individuals were felicitated on February 20 with trophies and cash awards at a special ceremony celebrating their selfless contributions to society.

These awardees, selected by a distinguished jury, embody the spirit of giving and resilience that are hallmarks of Mumbai. The causes they work for range from child sexual abuse to human trafficking, stray dogs to urban conservation.

Speaking at the event, chief guest Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, highlighted the ripple effect of selfless service: "In Mumbai's fast-paced life, many people reach the end of their journey only to realise that true satisfaction comes from giving to others. Some exceptional individuals dedicate their best years to serving society. When the wider community is introduced to such people, one angel inspires countless others; and from a single event, 50 public-spirited events burst forth," he said.

Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani was also present at the event and presented trophies to the awardees.

Jury chairperson Justice S J Kathawalla also emphasised the transformative power of generosity: "The true measure of success is determined not by how much a person can take from life but by how much they can give back. It is easy to take--it needs no special skill..." he said.

Besides Justice Kathawalla, the jury that selected the award-winning Angels of Mumbai comprised Neera Nundy, partner and co-founder at Dasra; Ziaa Lalkaka, CEO at H T Parekh Foundation; Amitabh Jaipuria, CEO at Accelerate Indian Philanthropy; Anjali Raina, executive director of the Harvard Business School India Research Center; and Darshana Shah, head of customer experience at Aditya Birla Capital.

Lodha said that the stature of the jury added credibility and rigour to the selection process. He expressed hope that the Angels of Mumbai would evolve into a larger movement, inspiring more individuals to dedicate their time and resources to meaningful causes.

The Angels Of Mumbai Season 2024 Awardees:

1. Triveni Acharya, President and CEO, Rescue Foundation

2. Dr Ketna Mehta, founder-trustee, Nina Foundation

3. Atul Kumar, founder-trustee, Art Deco Mumbai

4. Dr Sarika Kulkarni, co-founder and chief executive officer, Raah Foundation

5. Monisha Narke, founder and CEO, RUR Greenlife

6. Mansi Shah, founder, Happy Feet Home

7. Parimala Bhat, founder and chairperson, Snehankit Helpline

8. Archana Chandra, CEO, Jai Vakeel Foundation

9. Nisreen Ebrahim, CEO, Rangoonwala Foundation (India) Trust

10. Eldred Tellis, founder and executive director, Sankalp Rehabilitation Trust

Special Mentions For An Additional Five Angels Of Mumbai Season 2024

1. Aabid Surti, founder, Drop Dead Foundation

2.Sonalee Shyamsunder, founder-director, Urmi Foundation

3. Abodh Aras, CEO, The Welfare of Stray Dogs

4. Dr Sushama Nagarkar, Managing Trustee and Founder, Yash Charitable Trust

5. Ishita Manek, co-founder and director, Rubaroo Breaking Silences Foundation

About Angels Of Mumbai:

An initiative of The Free Press Journal, this programme has now completed five years. Its objective has always been to celebrate Mumbai's people who give back to society, and to encourage others to follow their example.

These Angels of Mumbai are changemakers in fields as diverse as environmental conservation, water security, animal welfare, gender equity, paediatric nutrition, chronic kidney disease prevention, disability rights, and blindness prevention.

Each year, at the end of an annual season of the Angels of Mumbai series, a jury of eminent personalities meets to select the top 10. For the winners, the recognition also becomes a stepping stone towards deepening and growing their work.

