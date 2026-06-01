Business News | Anlon Healthcare Reports 43% Revenue Growth in FY26; Strengthens Growth Platform Through Strategic Acquisitions

VMPL

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 1: Anlon Healthcare Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers of high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced its Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Q4 and FY26, reporting strong growth in revenue, profitability, and margins, supported by robust R&D execution and strategic capacity expansion initiatives.

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Result Summary:

Consolidated Performance (FY26):

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* Total Income increased 42.98% YoY to ₹172.22 Crores

* EBITDA grew 47.55% YoY to ₹47.77 Crores

* Profit After Tax (PAT) increased 41.77% YoY to ₹29.09 Crores

Standalone Performance (FY26):

* Total Income increased 46.32% YoY to ₹176.26 Crores

* EBITDA grew 43.27% YoY to ₹46.39 Crores

* Profit After Tax (PAT) increased 35.53% YoY to ₹27.81 Crores

Strategic & Industry Context:

The strong FY26 performance reflects growing demand across pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs, and specialty chemicals, supported by increasing global outsourcing, supply-chain diversification, and India's emergence as a preferred manufacturing destination under the China+1 strategy.

Strategic acquisitions, expanding CDMO opportunities, and diversification into Industrial & Fine Chemicals continue to strengthen Anlon's integrated manufacturing platform and long-term growth visibility.

Management Commentary

Mr. Punitkumar Rasadia, Chairman & Managing Director of Anlon Healthcare Limited, commented:

"FY26 has been a significant year for Anlon Healthcare as we delivered strong growth in revenue and profitability while strengthening our manufacturing platform and long-term growth capabilities. The Company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹172.22 Crores, EBITDA of ₹47.77 Crores, and PAT of ₹29.09 Crores, supported by expanding demand across our pharmaceutical intermediates and API portfolio, improving operational efficiencies, and disciplined execution. During the year, we further strengthened our integrated manufacturing platform through the acquisitions of Apiqo Organics and Bizotic Lifescience, advanced our regulatory capabilities with 21 DMF filings, and continued progress in our CDMO business with global innovator companies.

The global pharmaceutical industry continues to benefit from increasing outsourcing, supply-chain diversification, and rising demand for compliant manufacturing partners, while India remains a key beneficiary of the China+1 strategy and supportive policy initiatives. Alongside our core pharmaceutical business, we have successfully expanded into Industrial & Fine Chemicals, further diversifying our growth platform. Going forward, we remain focused on expanding our product portfolio, scaling CDMO opportunities, strengthening our regulated-market presence, and enhancing operational efficiencies. Supported by our expanded manufacturing platform, strategic acquisitions, regulatory capabilities, and diversified product portfolio, we remain confident of delivering approximately 30% revenue CAGR over the next three years while working towards maintaining EBITDA margins in the range of 25-30%."

Growth Outlook

Management remains focused on:

* Expanding API and pharmaceutical intermediates portfolio

* Scaling CDMO opportunities and regulated market presence

* Leveraging backward integration and manufacturing efficiencies

* Growing Industrial & Fine Chemicals operations

* Driving sustainable long-term growth through innovation and operational excellence

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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