Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, a breakthrough has been achieved to provide effective medical care and a treatment for COVID-19 patients.

'AAYUDH Advance', a plant-based liquid formulation, has been found to be highly effective and safe in not one but two detailed human clinical trials conducted at two government hospitals in Ahmedabad. After just four days of treatment with 'AAYUDH Advance', it successfully and effectively reduced the viral load in the patients, without any reported side effects. All the COVID-19 patients that were treated with 'AAYUDH Advance' recovered (i.e. turned COVID Negative) and witnessed significant improvements in symptoms like body temperature, cough, and shortness of breath.

The journal 'Contemporary Clinical Trials Communication', published by the world's leading publisher of science and health information: Elsevier, recently made public that the supplemental treatment of AAYUDH Advance (along with Standard of Care) was safe and effective in mild symptomaticCOVID-19 patients. The research is also published on National Center for Biotechnology Information - National Institute of Health, Government of USA's website at www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7948525/.

The first human clinical trial and study was conducted in October 2020, at Smt NHL Municipal Medical College and SVPIMSR, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad. The second human clinical trial was performed in January, 2021, at GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Sola, Ahmedabad. The first study examined its effect on mild symptomatic COVID-19 patients.

The successful results of the first clinical study led to the subsequent study of a larger trial - moderately symptomatic COVID-19 patients with morbidities and co-morbidities. Co-morbid patients have a higher probability of developing complications of the COVID-19 disease. These patients were administered 15 ml of 'AAYUDH Advance' four times a day and they recovered in just under four days!

Furthermore, 'AAYUDH Advance' was found to be 3 times more effective than Remdesivir by Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) - Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

Made by Shukla AsharImpex Pvt. Ltd., in Gujarat, 'AAYUDH Advance' is a liquid formulation comprising 21 different types of plant-based extracts. Ayurvedic scriptures report these ingredients to be effective and safe to be used for human consumption. These curative medicinal ingredients are processed using Quantum technology and Colloidal Sciences and are broken down to angstrom-sized (i.e. one-tenth of a nanometre) particles. This makes them far more effective.

"AAYUDH Advance starts where vaccines stop," said Deap Shukla, Managing Director, Shukla Ashar Impex Pvt. Ltd., speaking about exceptional characteristics of the product.

'AAYUDH Advance' is different from vaccines: Vaccines help develop antibodies against particular strains of the virus. However, they are known not to provide 100 per cent protection against the disease. In comparison, 'AAYUDH Advance' helps in the successful management of the disease when used concomitantly with the Standard recommended line of treatment.

'AAYUDH Advance' has completed two extensive clinical trials. It is recommended by hundreds of doctors and has been used to treat well over 50,000 patients. All COVID-19 patients who consumed 'AAYUDH Advance' recovered successfully in just a week. Patients found 'AAYUDH Advance' to be highly effective and safe in spite of their co-morbidities. The product has been approved by State FDCA (Ayurveda), Gujarat and licensed for manufacturing and marketing purposes.

Currently, two products fall under the umbrella of 'AAYUDH': 'AAYUDH Advance' and 'AAYUDH Maintain'. As described, 'AAYUDH Advance' is a safe and effective concomitant treatment for those who are diagnosed with COVID-19. However, the families of these patients must take extra care to safeguard themselves from contracting the virus; 'AAYUDH Maintain' plays a pivotal role here.

'AAYUDH Maintain' is a prophylactic health supplement that helps the body fight against threats or pathogens, and helps dispose them when found. 'AAYUDH Maintain' works by enhancing the body's immune system and improving its ability to detect pathogens. So far over 2,20,000 quarantined family members have been kept safe through Aayudh Maintain. This way, when a pathogen enters our body and tries to infect it, our body's immune system is already vigilant and disposes of the pathogen before it gets a chance to spread in our body and make us sick.

What the experts say

"'AAYUDH Advance' was found to be safe without any side effects, adverse effects or drug-to-drug reactions, when given concomitantly with Standard of Care (SOC) Treatment in moderate symptomatic COVID-19 patients with comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions). The reduction in viral load (inferred by the increase in CT value), in the case of AAYUDH Advance treatment, was found statistically significant (p

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)