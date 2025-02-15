PNN

New Delhi [India], February 15: The India Book of Records (IBR) and the Asia Book of Records (ABR) hosted the prestigious Annual International Convocation 2025 at the IBR corporate office in Delhi NCR today. The grand event brought together record holders and distinguished guests from multiple nations to celebrate the indomitable human spirit of perseverance, innovation, and excellence.

Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Editor-in-Chief of IBR, and Neerja Roy Chowdhury, Managing Editor, meticulously curated the event, ensuring each attendee received well-deserved recognition. The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Dr Chu Bao Que from Vietnam, a celebrated artist and record holder, along with an esteemed delegation from Vietnam, including Dr Nguyen Hoang Anh (Julia), Vice President of the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings), Uta Hanna Dehnert from Singapore, and Vijayanathan Dhaharasen (JOM Band) from Malaysia, who added an international flair to the occasion.

The esteemed Guest of Honour, Dr Sanjay Mayukh, a senior BJP leader and MLC in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, added prestige to the event, underscoring the importance of recognizing extraordinary achievements.

The convocation commenced with a grand welcome, followed by an engaging sequence of events, including a stage performance, individual press conferences for record holders, and the presentation of mementos and sashes to honour their accomplishments. The ceremony's highlight was the recognition of achievers from diverse fields, each of whom has etched their name in the annals of history through their exceptional feats.

Visitors enjoyed a cutting-edge 3D photography experience, captured using special 3D technology cameras. The special effects could be fully experienced with 3D glasses, making for a unique and immersive memory. Attendees explored India's first 3D Selfie Science Museum, where they clicked amazing and innovative selfies. As a token of gratitude, a biography of Dr. Chu Bao Que - Guardian of Heritage was presented to all record holders and esteemed guests.

The event also marked the 20th anniversary of the India Book of Records, with the launch of its 20th annual edition (2025). The Asia Book of Records Annual Edition 2025 was also released. Published in association with WorldKings (Vietnam), this edition features Asian and world record holders.

Among the honoured record holders were distinguished architect Atul Swami, Jyash Tholiya, Kashvi Garg, Dr Surya Narayan Maiti, Arsalan Ali Ahsan, Vaibhav Vijay Thorat, Aadya Jaitly, Dr Dhanush TM, Aadhilakshmi PR, Rowan Ronak Vishal, Dr Surendra Meher, RJ Livin, G Pranav Dutta, Krishan Kumar Yadav, Ditto Joy, Soham Bera, Ganesh Hiralal Bachhav, Aparajito G Acharyya, Aaisha Mariyam Binth Muhsin, Kirti Raj Singh, Ritika Priyadarshini, Morthala Deepak, Arjun Srivastava, Ithal A Vineeth, Aryan Raj, Jaisvee Jagmel, Sampurna Pal, Vyom Kalpesh Patel, Dhrihan Dityam Deuri, Adithya Hridhay Kishore.

Other notable record holders and achievers includedParamjit Singh Sachdeva (Fit Bikers Club), SR Sai Riyash, Gonemadatala Jeevani Saladi, K Viswanathan, Khashvi CR, Ankita Joshi, Janki M Trivedi, Pawan Bansal, Ishan Biswas, Mithilesh Arvindbhai Patel, Jay Kumar Panwar, Kenza Mehak MM, Ramla Beebi (Muslim High School, JRC), Chhaju Ram Sharma, Vishnuprayag Arun, Dr (Hon) Anand Prakash Sharma, Dhruvi Singh Mandloi, Shetal Shetty, Sonakshi Sanyal, Nipu Boruah, Priyanka Gokulsing Patil (Anjani Group Duyyam Vidya Mandir), Shruti Rawat, Appasaheb Gaikwad, Anuradha Tambolkar, Shrishti Mallick, Shivaji Arjun Mane, Izaan Ali, Anu Pradeep Dugiloviya, K Dev Yojith, Baske Advaith Raj, Jaimon Joseph, Devansh Singhal, Rahul, TT Jacob, Nukathoti Snithik Prashray, Anvi Vishesh Agrawal, Sukanya KK, Anjali Amol Zalke, Rajesh Kumar Patel, S Selvakumar, Swroop Panchariya, Muhammad Ajmal (MIMLP School), and many more.

A key feature of this convocation was the extensive media coverage. The event was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, allowing a global audience to witness the inspiring moments. The convocation's highlights will also be featured in the IBR Monthly Magazine, further immortalizing the remarkable journeys of the record holders.

The celebration concluded with a delightful luncheon, fostering interactions among achievers, dignitaries, and guests. As the event drew to a close, it reinforced the essence of record-breaking: pushing boundaries, embracing challenges, and inspiring the world with remarkable accomplishments.

With the resounding success of the Annual International Convocation 2025, IBR and ABR continue their mission of recognizing and promoting extraordinary talent, ensuring that stories of determination, dedication, and ingenuity echo across borders.

The India Book of Records, a premier record-keeping organization and custodian of Indian records since 2006, publishes an annual book featuring over 10,000 entries and a monthly magazine in both English and Hindi showcasing the stories of record holders. Convocations are held to honour achievers regularly. The organization adheres to the International Protocol for New Records guidelines. Some IBR record holders are nominated for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar each year and are felicitated during the Republic Day celebration.

For over two decades, the India Book of Records has been at the forefront of recognizing extraordinary human accomplishments and pushing the boundaries of excellence. With a significant presence across various media platforms, including its annual publication, monthly magazine, and weekly television programs, the India Book of Records continues to celebrate remarkable achievements globally.

For more information, visit www.indiabookofrecords.in

