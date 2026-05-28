Business News | Antara Cruises Launches 'The Silent River Escape' Aboard Antara Catamarans

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: Antara Cruises has launched a new 2 Nights / 3 Days private all-inclusive itinerary, "The Silent River Escape," aboard its elegant Antara Catamarans, offering an intimate journey through Bhitarkanika, Odisha -- one of India's most beautiful and still largely unexplored regions.

Also Read | Cybersecurity Hiring Frenzy: AI-Driven Threats Fuel Massive Demand for Security Professionals in 2026.

Operating from Gupti - Dhamra - Kanika Island - Gupti, the experience is designed as a personal luxury floating sanctuary, with just 2 suites on board and a dedicated 5 member crew ensuring highly personalised service throughout. The catamaran accommodates up to 6 guests, making it ideal for private escapes and special occasions. With 4 such Catamarans, 24 guests can be accommodated to travel together - perfect for a larger group holiday.

While Bhitarkanika Sanctuary is closed for the season, this itinerary offers a rare opportunity to explore the history, ecology and quiet beauty of the mangrove system beyond the crocodiles -- revealing a landscape shaped by waterways, wildlife, local culture and spiritual heritage.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar Touches Siddaramaiah’s Feet, Seeks His Blessings at Breakfast Meeting As Karnataka Braces for Imminent Leadership Transition (See Pics).

The voyage begins at Gupti, with lunch served onboard before sailing toward Dhamra, and enjoyable evening on the sublime sundeck. Guests enjoy high tea, dinner and serene river views as the journey unfolds. The second day includes a visit to the Dhamra Temple for Puja and Darshan, followed by time near the harbour before continuing to Kanika Island, where the catamaran anchors amid untouched wilderness. The journey concludes with a relaxed return to Gupti and breakfast onboard.

Antara Catamarans offer refined comfort - fully air-conditioned indoors with two suites, lounge-cum-dining space, spacious decks and thoughtful amenities. Dining is a highlight, with welcome drinks, fresh fruit, customised cuisine, and a menu featuring local Odia specialities, Indian favourites and international dishes. The kitchen accommodate for food preferences including a vegan menu. Guests also enjoy table d'hote meals, tea and coffee, wildlife talks, cooking sessions, books and board games, along with curated shore excursions and all admissions included.

Priced at ₹1,00,000 for a private yacht accommodating up to 4 guests, with special arrangements available for up to 6 guests at an additional charge, this exclusive journey offers a more contemplative and elevated way to encounter a remarkable destination -- through its sacred river landscape, in complete privacy, and in the restorative company of those who matter most.

For more details, email on sales@antaracruises.com or call 8527732405.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)