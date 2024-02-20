PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Marvelous Mrs India's 'Marvelous Social Media' - Anu Chauhan is set to participate in Mrs Globe, an international pageant happening on 9th March 2024 in Hainan, China. She will compete with participants from 80 countries.

Besides being a mother to a 6-year-old, Anu is a French teacher, a graphic designer and an avid reader. MMI has appointed the best of the best mentors for this journey of 10 days in China. Mrs Galaxy winner - 'Chahat Dalal' is on board to train Anu for interviews, question-answer rounds, poise and etiquette. Supermodel- 'Kavita Khairayat' is styling Anu by putting together her looks for 10 days in China. Kavita will also polish Anu's ramp walk, posing etc making her international pageant-ready.

Marvelous Mrs India (MMI) debuted in its maiden season on Jan 14th in Delhi. The pageant is about empowering and encouraging married, divorced, separated or widowed women to become their best self.

Marvelous Mrs India also sent their winner - 'Dr Sunita Dia' and 'Jennifer Mehershahi' (Top 5) to participate in New York Fashion Week on 11th Feb in New York where they walked the ramp for Rina Dhaka and Rosy Ahluwalia.

Dr Aditi Govitrikar, India's first Mrs World, an actor, a supermodel, a medical doctor and Harvard trained psychologist, is the founder of MMI and it is her endeavor to inspire women to look after their holistic well-being by empowering them with confidence and self-awareness to make them realize their Marvelousness. Dr. Aditi has built MMI with a deep and ingrained belief of hers - 'Beauty inside out'.

Since its announcement in July 2023, mentors such as Brahmakumari Sister Shivani, Gaur Gopal Das, Mrs Galaxy Chahat Dalal, Noyonika Chatterjee, Farhat Gupta, Mickey Mehat, Lakme and show director Vahbiz Mehta were bought on board, to give varied and holistic guidance to the participants in their journey of greatness.

This month-long journey of these aspiring, gorgeous and confident aspirants reached its crescendo at the Crossroads banquets in Delhi with judges - 'Anjali Sahni', 'Rina Dhaka', 'Ritu Shivpuri' and 'Mickey Mehta' crowning 'Dr. Sunita Dia' - resident of South Carolina, USA (originally from Rajasthan) as the winner.

Runner-up Sonal Dawda currently lives in Dubai and is a marketing & corporate communications professional and a theatre Actor by passion.

Second runner-up Raksha Chhadva, residing in Mumbai is a naturopath, dietitian and a nutrition counselor by profession. She has recently completed her nutritional psychiatry from Harvard medical college.

There were four rounds to the pageant. The introduction round led to shortlisting of the top 10. This was followed by a Q&A after which the final top 5 were announced. Then there was a common question followed by the crowning of the winners.

Expressing gratitude to all those who had made the pageant possible, Dr Aditi Govitrikar, chief patron of the pageant said, "all our participants have validated my reason for starting 'Marvelous Mrs. India'. Married women showcase their unique talents, build relationships with other like-minded individuals, and gain experience in an exciting and competitive atmosphere."

Designer Anjali Sahni provided gowns for the finale. House of Manaa, Lakme Salon, Mindbury, Viveda Wellness, We Work and author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta were the gifting partners.

The registrations for season 2 has started and the excitement is already palpable. With many participants getting the opportunity to represent themselves on an international platform and all of them experiencing self-transformation, MMI 2 is set to not only continue empowering women but also expand the opportunities to go for global recognition.

