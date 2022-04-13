Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Anunta Tech, a leading provider of Managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), today announced it has been awarded the VMware 2022 Cloud Innovation and Transformation Award for the APJ region. This honor in VMware's annual Partner Achievement Awards recognizes Anunta Tech for delivering VMware solutions that help customers move to modern, cloud-centric architectures and advance their digital transformation journey. "Digital transformation and the cloud continued to make businesses more resilient to change over the past year. Our partners delivered results as customers reinvented and fortified their systems in the face of a turbulent market. From reducing capital expenditures to modernizing services and minimizing carbon footprints, the partners we're honoring this year are making a huge difference for our customers," said Uma Thana Balasingam, Vice President, Partner & Commercial Sales, APJ, VMware. "VMware is proud to honor Anunta Tech as a leader in Cloud Innovation and Transformation, and we are thrilled to see their continued commitment to providing complete solutions that result in exceptional customer outcomes." This award recognizes Anunta's extraordinary achievement in augmenting customer's digital transformation and journey to multi-cloud environments by delivering innovative offerings through its next-gen technology. As a "trusted advisor" to customers, Anunta Tech helps customers achieve significant cost savings, and achieve operational efficiency. By successfully deploying virtualization technology and managing their complex and large-scale workplace transformation projects across multiple industry verticals at a lower TCO. Sivakumar Ramamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Anunta Tech said, "We're incredibly honored once again to be recognized with VMware Partner Achievement Award for our consistent innovation, business adaptability and outcome-driven approach to customer engagements. This is our 3rd recognition in a row and underscores how Anunta as the trusted advisor of customers is helping them maximize the value for their cloud investments. Our strong value proposition, compelling managed DaaS stack and end-user focus makes us a trusted advisor to our customers."

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.

Also Read | Hyundai To Invest $300 Million in US Plant for Producing Environment-Friendly Vehicles.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)