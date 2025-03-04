Anup Jalota and Krishna Das join Chalisas for Peace - a global charity event on Hanuman Janmotsav for Go Dharmic.

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 4: In a historic global event, Go Dharmic is bringing together some of the world's most renowned singers and kirtan artists for the worlds biggest Hanuman Janmotsav celebration ever witnessed. Hanuman ji Devotees and music lovers from across the world will unite in a powerful gathering to chant 108 Hanuman Chalisas, spreading peace in aid of supporting Go Dharmic's humanitarian mission: Love All, Feed All, Serve All.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Break Up After Dating for More Than Two Years? Here's What We Know.

The event will feature legendary artists, including Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Krishna Das, Nina Rao, Cassa Mae, and Hema Sardesai, among others. These revered musicians are joining forces to invoke the blessings of Hanuman Ji and inspire millions worldwide with the spirit of peace, love and service.

Legendary singer Anup Jalota says, "I am delighted to be associated with Go Dharmic for 'Chalisas for Peace' and eagerly look forward to more people joining this global initiative to create a positive impact in society."

Also Read | Star India Registers FIR Against 1xBet For Providing Illegal ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Report.

"Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa has the power to bring peace, strength, and unity to the world. We are honored to host this special event to spread positivity and compassion in the spirit of Hanumanji," said Hanuman Dass, Founder of Go Dharmic.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Go Dharmic's grand Hanuman Janmotsav celebrations, which have reached millions over the years. Attendees will have the opportunity to take part in this online event by registering now through the official website: www.godharmic.com.

All funds raised will support Go Dharmic's humanitarian efforts, providing essential meals and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

Join us on Hanuman Janmotsav April 12, 2024, and be part of a movement for peace, unity, and service. Secure your spot today and witness an unforgettable experience of devotion, music, and harmony.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)