New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/PNN): Kiddopia, a homegrown preschool app, has added another accolade to its growing list of achievements, for its positive impact on early education by leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

Dhaval Sheth, CFO, was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders Awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actress, Dia Mirza, on behalf of Anupam Dhanuka, Co-Founder and CEO. The award recognizes Anupam's leadership and Kiddopia's influence on edtech.

Kiddopia is an ever-growing home of research-backed early learning. The brainchild of Anshu and Anupam Dhanuka, it perfectly combines play, skill-building activities, and essential preschool curricula. The app covers the length and breadth of early education -- everything from ABCs to STEM to social skills, seamlessly blending learning and fun, and each of its 1000+ activities contains a hidden element of learning.

Speaking after being felicitated, Anupam said, "It makes me very happy to know that our achievement of creating a globally successful consumer product is being recognized and appreciated. This encourages us to aim higher by expanding our product offering and our geographic footprint."

For kids, by parents!

Together with his wife and business partner -- Co-Founder & CPO Anshu -- Anupam has made Kiddopia what it is today. A technologist to the core, he oversees everything tech and marketing, ensuring seamless user experiences, right from discovery to delight. He has been indispensable to the app's growth, making it an award-winning, globally loved platform inspired by kids, particularly his own daughter. Perhaps what makes Kiddopia such a success is the fact that it was created by parents and is constantly shaped by them!

With Kiddopia, Anshu and Anupam set out to build their own unique pedagogy. They combined real early childhood experiences with engaging activities and created their own learning formula. Anupam believes in recreating experiences that bring joy to kids in real life, such as feeding animals, flying rockets, and roleplaying as doctors. For instance, one of Kiddopia's most popular games, ABC Animal Adventures, was inspired by his daughter. Feed the Animals, a sub-section of the game, was born from her love for feeding cows outside a local temple when she was little. This method of creating learning experiences that mirror real life is unique to Kiddopia and has helped create some of the app's best activities.

Team Kiddopia constantly interacts with children, observing their behaviors, testing the app with them, and improving activities based on their responses. This child-centric approach to content creation and technological innovation has made Kiddopia a standout in its category, and it is this award-winning pedagogy -- which is trusted by parents and educators the world over -- that Anupam wants to offer preschoolers everywhere. It is also the reason Kiddopia boasts the best engagement metrics in the industry and the strongest retention numbers.

To Anupam, his team's greatest achievement is building a made-in-India brand that is financially successful at the international level. The company started out as a bootstrapped business: an app development agency with a handful of employees. Today, it is a team of 60+ creative individuals, a major revenue contributor to Nazara Technologies -- its publicly-listed investor -- and a fast-growing media brand. Kiddopia has garnered 16M+ downloads, a top 2 ranking in 7 geographies (#1 in the UK, Canada, Australia, India; #2 in the US, Mexico, Philippines - Kids Under 5, Apple App Store), 2.5M monthly active users and 350,000+ active subscribers. It also has a 4.4 rating on the App Store, with over 100K reviews. The app is available in English, Spanish, German, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese, with several more languages in the pipeline. The team has even launched an animated web show and started a merchandise line!

Anupam's dream is for Kiddopia to always be a company that makes experience-based learning more accessible. His aim is to place the tools of online learning within every child's reach and ensure these tools play a positive role in their overall development. He believes that in an era of such rapid technological advancement, no child should miss out on quality education.

