Dubai [UAE], April 12 (ANI): Habib Khorakiwala, Chairman of pharma company Wockhardt on Friday indicated that any imposition of tariffs on pharma products by the US administration would be counterproductive for the Americans.

The US now imposes a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imported goods.

Also Read | Muzaffarpur Horror: Man Uses Baton To Beat Second Wife to Death in Front of Minor Children Following Domestic Dispute in Bihar.

The remaining reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on dozens of partner countries have been paused for 90 days, except for China. Faced with reciprocal tariffs, as many as 75 partner countries are actively negotiating a trade deal with the US.

Wockhardt Chairman told ANI that India supplies 40 per cent of prescription drugs to the United States.

Also Read | What Is ‘Hindu Gram’? Who Can Buy House There? What Is Flat Price? All About Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s First ‘Hindu Village’ Being Built in Bageshwar Dham.

"And over the years, we (India) made so much contribution in making products available at a reasonable price (in the US)," said Khorakiwala from Dubai.

"The whole approach would be counterproductive for the American people, mainly because when it is not easier to switch, for medicine, because the approval process by USFDA takes several years," the pharma company boss said.

Against that backdrop, Habib Khorakiwala said he believes that whatever tariff comes on pharma, if at all, a significant part of it will be transferred to the American healthcare system.

On Tuesday night (local time), US President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on the pharma sector were coming soon. The sector has so far been exempted from the tariffs.

Further, Khorakiwala said the cost of putting a pharma facility in the US would be significantly higher.

"And the cost advantage which is available (at present), would be completely reduced. India's success over the years, last 20-25 years in the US is mainly because we could meet the US requirement with the quality they want and at the price which is globally competitive, and that is our Indian strength," Khorakiwala added.

On top of the manufacturing cost, Khorakiwala asserted that the research cost in the US is in multiples to that in India.

"There are two aspects of costs. One is the manufacturing cost. It is about 3 to 4 times more. Second, more important in our industry is the research cost, and that is 10 to 20 times more," he argued. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)