Nasik (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/PNN): Anybody can use AI/ML is a book that will help anyone learn the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI / ML) and will make one aware of the applications of AI in all industries with upgrading and upskilling oneself on the newest technologies so one can succeed in their current position or business.

The book was launched on the 75th birthday of well-known Senior Advocate Vishwas Mahajan from Nashik in the presence of many professionals and family members. The author also mentioned that the book was dedicated to the memory of his loving father.

Also Read | British Tourists Charged Rs 112 Including GST by IRCTC for Using Toilet at Agra Cantt Railway Station.

Pritish Mahajan, the author, is in the news for pouring knowledge with creativity and intelligence in the book 'Anybody Can Use AI/ML'.

With rapid advancements and growth in technology, traditional jobs might face an existential crisis in the near future. All jobs would require their employees to work on advanced systems with efficiency and productivity. And this book, with its deep ocean of information, will help professionals today to become smooth and untroubled with the new technologies. By enabling more people to comprehend the applications of AI and shift from being technology consumers to producers, the book contributes to the reduction of the digital gap and creates more impactful employment opportunities.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Three Player Battles To Watch Out for in IND vs PAK Super 4 Round Clash.

For becoming an expert and maestro in the field, the book encapsulates all the pointers that one might require in the learning and knowledge-acquiring process. To imagine what the future world will look like, one will certainly get an idea of the same through this piece of erudition.

The book on StoryMirror Platform is already stirring up a commotion among the audience and captivating them by showering ounces of wisdom and particulars.

In the book, full of deep learning, everything in the future is portrayed to be connected through cyberspace, and the best outcomes are produced by AI, which is more advanced. Everyone will benefit from reading this book as they begin their trip into the future.

Anybody can use AI/ML, is a mix of the information age and the elements needed to survive it. The intriguing book enters the bestsellers category and leaves the readers with a progressive and breakthrough mindset.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)