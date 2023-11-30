PNN

New Delhi [India], November 30: In a significant move towards fostering international partnerships, AnyMind Group, a technology company for the business supply chain, has recently signed a cross-border collaboration with BEYOBO that aims to introduce a plethora of diverse and globally recognized brands to the burgeoning Indian market.

Over the past decade, the rise in the purchasing power of Indian consumers has led to an increased demand for global trends and a wider variety of products. Looking ahead, this trend is poised to grow exponentially, offering immense potential for businesses to tap into the evolving preferences of the Indian consumer base.

Aditya Aima, the Managing Director of Agency Business at AnyMind Group, recently visited India to explore the vast opportunities presented by this cross-border collaboration. Discussions focused on leveraging AnyMind's extensive brand portfolio and BEYOBO's expertise to seamlessly integrate these brands into the Indian market.

Dharmender Khanna, Vice President of D2C, India, at AnyMind Group, emphasized the robust global demand for D2C brands from India, with AnyMind's expertise spanning 14 markets aiding brands in seamless global expansion. The burgeoning D2C market in India holds immense potential for brands seeking rapid and impactful growth.

Otohiko Kozutsumi, the Chief Commercial Officer and Co-founder of AnyMind Group,, expressed excitement during his visit to BEYOBO's Gurugram office. He highlighted the immense potential of this collaboration, emphasizing the growing trend of major players like Reliance Industries aiming to bring global brands to India by collaborating with SHEIN.

During his visit, Otohiko Kozutsumi acknowledged the changing dynamics of the Indian market and affirmed that the collaboration with BEYOBO aligns with the global shift towards expanding market reach. With an increasing number of Indian consumers seeking international brands and trends, this collaboration aims to bridge the gap and offer a diverse range of products that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Anil Agrawal, the founder of BEYOBO (Wholly owned Brand of Enso Logic Commerce Pvt Ltd), expressed optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing the shared vision of both companies in bringing globally acclaimed brands to the Indian consumer. The strategic meetings between key stakeholders from AnyMind and BEYOBO underscore the commitment to navigating the complexities of cross-border business and ensuring the seamless integration of global brands into the vibrant Indian market.

As the collaboration gains momentum, it is poised to contribute significantly to the globalization efforts in India's retail landscape. The combined expertise of AnyMind and BEYOBO, coupled with the evolving consumer landscape in India, sets the stage for an exciting journey towards offering an unparalleled array of global brands to Indian consumers in the coming years.

