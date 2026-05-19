Business News | AONSAT 2026 by Amity Online Sets National Benchmark as India's First and Largest Online Scholarship Admission Test for Online Degrees

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 19: Amity University Online, India's first and leading online university, has successfully concluded the first edition of the Amity Online National Scholarship Aptitude Test (AONSAT) 2026, which has emerged as India's largest online scholarship admission test for online degree programs initiated by any university. The nationwide initiative witnessed an overwhelming response from aspiring undergraduate and postgraduate learners seeking flexible, accessible, and merit-driven higher education opportunities.

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AONSAT 2026 witnessed participation from learners across India - from Andaman C Nicobar Islands to Tripura, from Ludhiana to Kochi - showcasing the truly national reach of online higher education. The test recorded registrations from over 495 cities including metropolitan cities, Tier 2 C Tier 3 cities, and upcountry regions. Thousands of learners have successfully qualified through the test and have already begun their practice preparation, further reflecting the increasing acceptance and aspiration towards online higher education among India's youth.

The inaugural edition of AONSAT recognized and rewarded academic excellence at a national scale, with 12 outstanding winners across undergraduate and postgraduate categories receiving merit-based scholarships. The winners represent a diverse mix of learners from different educational, cultural, and regional backgrounds across India, further reinforcing the growing inclusivity, accessibility, and nationwide reach of digitally enabled higher education. Through its merit-led scholarship framework, AONSAT aims to make quality higher education more accessible and create meaningful opportunities for aspiring learners across the country.

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Abhishek Kushwaha, PG Topper s 100% Scholarship Recipient, said, "AONSAT has created an incredible opportunity for learners like me who aspire to pursue quality higher education from a reputed institution. Winning a 100% scholarship from Amity University Online has strengthened my confidence and given me a strong foundation to pursue my professional goals."

Speaking on the overwhelming response, Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, said, "AONSAT 2026 reflects the evolving aspirations of India's youth, who are increasingly seeking flexible, future-ready, and globally relevant higher education opportunities. At Amity University Online, we believe that quality education should not be limited by geography or financial barriers. Through initiatives like AONSAT, we are creating a transparent and merit-driven ecosystem that empowers learners and contributes towards building a stronger knowledge economy for the nation. As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, online education will play a transformative role in expanding access, nurturing talent at scale, and positioning India as a global education hub for the future. Such initiatives will also play an important role in supporting India's National Education Policy vision of achieving a 50% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education by 2035."

Raushan Kumar, UG Topper s 100% Scholarship Recipient, Said, "For many students like me, quality higher education from a reputed university often feels like a distant dream. AONSAT has changed that by creating a platform where talent and dedication are truly recognized. Receiving a 100% scholarship from Amity University Online has given me the confidence to pursue my goals with a larger vision and prepare myself for opportunities in a globally connected world. I believe initiatives like AONSAT can inspire and empower thousands of young learners across India to aspire for world-class education and a better future."

India is currently at a crucial stage in its journey to expand access to higher education, with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aiming to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) from the current 28% to 50% by 2035. Scalable and digitally enabled initiatives like AONSAT can play a transformative role by expanding access and identifying deserving learners on a large scale. Industry and policy reports indicate that India may require nearly 86 million higher education enrolments by 2035 to meet this vision, making scalable digital learning models and scholarship-led initiatives increasingly important for the future of education.

Building on the tremendous response to the inaugural edition, Amity University Online has announced that the second edition of AONSAT will be announced soon, further strengthening its mission to make quality higher education more accessible, affordable, and inclusive for learners across India.

The initiative reflects Amity University Online's larger vision of enabling education without boundaries through technology-enabled learning models, scholarship support, and scalable digital education platforms. As India moves towards a knowledge-driven economy, initiatives such as AONSAT are expected to play an important role in increasing educational participation, creating awareness around online higher education, and enabling social mobility at scale.

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