New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with AgroStar and Kay Bee Exports successfully completed India's first-ever commercial trial shipments of premium Sangola and Bhagwa pomegranates respectively to Australia via sea.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this marks a major breakthrough in expanding market access for Indian fresh produce.

After getting the market access for export of Indian pomegranates to Australia, a work plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the export of pomegranates to Australia were signed in February 2024.

The first air shipment took place in July 2024, following the successful market access facilitation by APEDA and National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO). The air shipment helped assess market demand, which led to follow-up sea shipments to optimize cost efficiency.

The first-ever sea-freight shipment departed from India on December 6, 2024 and arrived in Sydney on January 13, 2025 with 5.7 metric tons (MT) of pomegranates sourced from the Solapur region of Maharashtra, packed into 1,900 boxes, each containing 3 kg of premium fruit.

Another commercial sea shipment carrying 1,872 boxes (6.56 tons) of Bhagwa variety arrived in Brisbane, Australia, on January 6, 2025.

The use of bulk sea shipment ensured competitive pricing, benefiting farmers and creating sustainable trade opportunities.

Both shipments were integrated into ANARNET, India's traceability system, ensuring transparency and building consumer confidence in international markets.

This successful export not only underscores India's capabilities in meeting global quality standards but also provides a significant boost to Indian farmers by opening up new revenue streams.

Upon arrival, the pomegranates received an overwhelmingly positive response in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. The strong demand has already led to immediate requests for additional shipments, showcasing the growing potential for a profitable and sustainable trade relationship between India and Australia.

The shipment's timing was strategically aligned with Australia's non-producing season, maximizing market opportunities for Indian exporters.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman APEDA, emphasised "India's agricultural export landscape is growing at an unprecedented pace, with fresh fruit exports surging by 29 per cent year-on-year. Pomegranates alone have seen a 20 per cent growth, demonstrating the immense potential of this segment."

He added, "The successful shipments of premium pomegranates to Australia marks India's ability to supply high-quality fresh produce to discerning international markets. Through advanced traceability systems like ANARNET, we ensure that Indian agricultural products meet the highest global standards, enhancing consumer trust worldwide."

Abhishek Dev also emphasized APEDA's role in securing and facilitating market access for Indian farmers, stating, "We are committed to supporting Indian farmers and agri-entrepreneurs by expanding into new and emerging markets. This success story paves the way for further collaborations and increased export volumes in the future."

With the next export season beginning in September, AgroStar's INI Farms, Kay Bee Exports and other key players are poised to build on this success, ensuring a steady supply of Indian pomegranates to Australia. This development reaffirms India's position as a global leader in agricultural exports and strengthens bilateral trade ties with Australia.

APEDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India which plays a crucial role in facilitating agricultural and processed food exports.

APEDA supports Indian farmers and agri-businesses by promoting market development, infrastructure expansion and export promotion through traceability systems like ANARNET.

India's agricultural exports, including fresh fruits, vegetables, basmati rice and processed foods, continue to see robust growth, reinforcing the country's position in the global agri-trade sector. (ANI)

