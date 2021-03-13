Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Apeksha Films & Music's track 'Main Sharabi' with Rajeev Raja and Nizami Brothers has earned more than 100 Million views, thus making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

Released on December 10, 2020, the music video has taken social media by storm and has been trending on YouTube since its release.

The music of 'Main Sharabi' is composed by DJ Sheizwood, while the lyrics have been penned by Faizan Hasan Nizami and Naim Ansari. The music video has been directed by Ajay Jaswal and Akshay K Agarwal.

"We are delighted that our song 'Main Sharabi' has been loved by millions and is a success. When we were working on this song, we had this thought in mind that Sufi songs are somewhere lost and need to be revived. With this intention, we made the song, and by the grace of God, our hard work has been much appreciated. We would like to thank our audience for making this happen," said Ajay Jaswal of Apeksha Films & Music about the latest hit.

"Sufi being my favourite genres of music, I enjoyed making this song and now I am glad that our audience is loving it," said Dj Sheizwood, ace composer, composing 'Main Sharabi' was creatively satisfying.

"Sufi with the flavor of love is what 'Main Sharabi' is made of. We feel blessed that the audience has showered so much love to our song and is enjoying our rendition. It is such a satisfying feeling," said Nizami Brothers about the success of the song.

"I am thrilled with the love showered by our audiences on this song. I would like to thank all of them for making it a success, as without them this would not have been possible," commented Rajeev Raja on the success of 'Main Sharabi'.

Apeksha Films & Music's hit song 'Main Sharabi' can be viewed on this link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnrnRQb8v-M

Song Credits

Featuring: Rajeev Raja and Sufi Nizami Brothers

Singer: Rajeev Raja, Faizan Hasan Nizami, Zeeshan Hasan Nizami

Music: DJ Sheizwood

Lyrics: Faizan Hasan Nizami and Naim Ansari

Producer: Ajay Jaswal

Director: Ajay Jaswal and Akshay K Agarwal

DOP: Akshay K Agarwal

Music Label: Apeksha Music

