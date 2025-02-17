Arya.ai's Apex Enables the Future of Work with AI Agents

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / New York [US], February 17: AI Agents are rapidly transforming industries by automating routine tasks, making informed decisions, and unlocking new levels of human autonomy. From conversational bots to decision-support systems, AI Agents are reshaping work processes--freeing people to focus on creative, strategic endeavors.

Building AI Agents, however, remains complex and resource-intensive. Apex, a platform for AI APIs developed by Arya.ai, simplifies this by offering pre-trainedAI models in NLP, Computer Vision, and Predictive Analytics. These tools empower developers to create robust, autonomous solutions without requiring deep AI expertise or extensive infrastructure.

"Our vision at Arya.ai is to empower humans by making advanced AI accessible," said Deekshith Marla, Co-founder of Arya.ai. "With Apex, any developer can easily create sophisticated AI Agents that manage the mundane and repetitive, allowing people to Innovate, Strategize, and Solve more complex problems while reducing development time and costs."

Apex: Accelerating AI Agent Development

Apex offers essential tools for building AI Agents, including:

* Intelligent Security & Phishing Detection

Detect phishing attacks with the Phishing Detector API, which assesses the security of a URL domain by providing a confidence score. Email Phishing Detection API scans emails, analyze text, links, and attachments for potential phishing or spam threats.

* Computer Vision:

Detect objects, extract information from images/documents, and analyze video streams. APIs like Document Fraud Detection and KYC Extraction enable AI Agents to automate verification and ensure compliance.

* Predictive Analytics:

Utilize machine learning APIs for forecasting, anomaly detection, and data-driven decision-making in financial transactions. This helps in providing personalized AI recommendations and adaptive learning models to drive sales and foster customer interactions.

* Workflow Orchestration:

Seamlessly integrate with existing systems and automate workflows, enabling agents to coordinate complex, multi-step tasks across multiple channels.These features simplify AI Agent development, reduce time-to-market, and cut infrastructure costs.

Real-World Applications

Developers leverage Apex to create Intelligent, Autonomous Solutions across industries, transforming operations and decision-making at scale.

Banking & Fintech

* AI-Powered Financial Underwriting

* Lenders and insurers use Apex's Document Extraction and Predictive Analytics APIs to analyze financial statements, employment records, and spending patterns.

* Automates risk assessment and accelerates loan approvals while reducing fraud. Helps fintech platforms offer personalized lending recommendations.

Insurance

* Autonomous Claims Processing

* Computer Vision APIs analyze images for Damage Assessment in Insurance Claims.

* Reduces claim settlement time by over 50%, minimizing fraud and enhancing customer experience.

Healthcare & Diagnostics

* AI Diagnostics with Computer Vision

* Medical Imaging Analysis helps detect anomalies in X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans.

* Supports healthcare professionals in early disease detection and precision diagnostics.

* Determine health claim eligibility and calculate the appropriate adjudication while proactively mitigating potential fraud.

Explore the Power of Apex

Don't be left behind. Arya.ai invites Enterprises, Developers, and Innovators to discover how Apex can transform AI Agent deployment--driving higher efficiency, faster decision-making, and greater human autonomy.

* Learn More: Visit https://arya.ai/apex

* Schedule a Demo: Contact hello@arya.ai to witness Apex's AI APIs in action

About Arya.ai

Arya.ai is now a part of Aurionpro Solutions, a global leader in enterprise solutions specializing in banking and financial services. As our parent company, Aurionpro brings decades of IT and Software Product expertise and a shared vision for leveraging AI to transform industries.

Arya.ai empowers businesses to boost productivity while reducing costs. Its flagship platform, Apex, offers AI APIs--enabling developers to build and scale AI Agents that streamline processes, drive strategic decisions, and free humans for more meaningful work, shaping a future where technology enhances human potential.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620538/Arya_ai_Apex.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620540/Arya_ai_Logo.jpg

