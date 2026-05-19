Business News | Apex India National Summit on EHS, ESG, Energy & Plastic Waste Management 2025 & 10th Apex India Excellence Awards 2025 Successfully Held in Goa

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 19: The Apex India Foundation successfully organized the Apex India National Summit on EHS, ESG, Energy & Plastic Waste Management 2025 along with the 10th Apex India Excellence Awards 2025 at the prestigious Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage Hotel in Goa. The summit brought together leading industry experts, policymakers, sustainability professionals, and corporate leaders to discuss strategies for advancing environmental sustainability, workplace safety, energy efficiency, and responsible plastic waste management across India.

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The high-impact national platform witnessed participation from more than 150 leading organizations and professionals from across the country, including senior decision-makers and EHS leaders. Prominent organizations such as NTPC Limited, Larsen & Toubro, GAIL (India) Limited, Oil India Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, and the Aditya Birla Group were represented at the summit, highlighting its significance as one of the key gatherings focused on sustainability, ESG leadership, and industrial safety.

The summit featured insightful discussions on EHS excellence, ESG integration, renewable energy transition, and innovative plastic waste management solutions. Industry leaders shared best practices, policy perspectives, technological advancements, and successful case studies aimed at strengthening India's commitment to sustainable industrial development.

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The event was graced by Guest of Honor's Retd. Major General Sh P.K.Saighal( Defense Expert of India) , Dr Avneesh Singh(Former Director General, DGFASLI( Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt of India) & Sh Mahesh K. Patil ( Former Chairman, Goa State Pollution Control Board, Goa) addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of sustainability, environmental responsibility, and safe industrial practices for India's long-term economic growth.

Special Guest Dr Shailesh Namdeo Borkar( Former Director, DGFASLI,(Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt of India) & Sh SC Bhasin, Former General Manager, SAIL & Senior Advisor of Apex India Foundation) attended as Special Guest. Their addresses highlighted the importance of strong policy frameworks, industry collaboration, and technological innovation in strengthening occupational health, safety, and environmental standards across sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuldeep Singh, President of Apex India Foundation, said:

"The Apex India National Summit serves as a collaborative platform where industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability professionals can exchange ideas, share best practices, and develop actionable strategies to advance ESG and responsible industrial growth in India."

The summit concluded with the 10th Apex India Excellence Awards 2025, recognizing outstanding achievements and innovations in Environment, Health & Safety (EHS), ESG leadership, energy management, and plastic waste management.

Diamond Award Winners - Apex India Excellence Awards 2025

The Diamond Awards, the highest recognition under the Apex India Excellence Awards, were presented to leading organizations demonstrating exceptional performance in sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. The winners included:

Welspun Living Limited - Mumbai

NTPC Limited - Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station

JSW Steel Coated Products Limited - Kalmeshwar

NTPC Limited - Rihand Thermal Power Station

NTPC Limited - Lara Super Thermal Power Station

GAIL (India) Limited - Petrochemical Complex, Pata

Adani Mormugao Port - Goa

SLMG Beverages Private Limited - Barabanki

Birla Corporation Limited - Chanderia

In addition to the Diamond Awards, several organizations and professionals were also honored under Platinum, Gold, Special Recognition, and Individual Excellence categories for their remarkable contributions to environmental sustainability, industrial safety, and ESG leadership.

By bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and sustainability experts, the Apex India National Summit reaffirmed the growing commitment of Indian industry toward building a greener, safer, and more sustainable future.

About Apex India Foundation

Apex India Foundation is dedicated to promoting excellence in environmental sustainability, occupational health & safety, ESG practices, and responsible industrial development through knowledge-sharing platforms, industry collaborations, research initiatives, and recognition of best practices across sectors.

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