SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 22: Apex University, Jaipur, a premier institution dedicated to academic excellence, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with a vision to foster educational opportunities for CRPF personnel and their families. In recognition of the immense sacrifices and contributions made by the CRPF to safeguard our nation, Apex University is extending a scholarship covering 40% of the tuition fee per year for eligible candidates. Additionally, two seats are explicitly reserved for the wards of CRPF personnel in the courses/programs offered by Apex University.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The scholarship program aims to facilitate access to quality education for the wards of CRPF personnel, empowering them to pursue their academic goals and contribute positively to society. By reserving seats and providing financial assistance, Apex University seeks to ease the educational burden on CRPF families and foster a supportive environment for their academic endeavours.

"We deeply value the dedication and service of CRPF personnel in ensuring the safety and security of our nation. This scholarship program is a token of our appreciation for their sacrifices and a way to support the educational aspirations of their children," said Dr. Ravi Juniwal, Chairman of Apex University.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Malihabad area, Mother Arrested.

Courses and programs offered under this scholarship program encompass a wide range of disciplines, including but not limited to engineering, management, law, arts, and sciences. Applicants interested in availing themselves of this scholarship opportunity are encouraged to apply through the university's admission process. The university's official website and admission portal will outline eligibility criteria and application procedures.

Apex University, a pioneering institution, is a part of the esteemed Apex Group with a rich legacy spanning 59 years. With an unwavering focus on delivering quality education at affordable fees, Apex University continues to uphold our tradition of excellence. In line with their commitment to innovation, Apex University has introduced cutting-edge courses such as B.Tech in Computer Science with specializations in AI, ML, Data Science, Full Stack Development, Cloud Technology, and Information Security.

Situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the university offers a diverse array of programs across various disciplines, providing students with immersive and holistic educational experiences. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities, a seasoned faculty, and a dedication to research and community engagement, Apex University empowers students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to excel in today's rapidly evolving global landscape.

For further information about the CRPF Wards Scholarship Program at Apex University, visit: https://www.apexuniversity.co.in/?utm_source=Online+PR&utm_medium=ANI&utm_campaign=brand

To apply, visit -

https://admissions.apexuniversity.co.in/?utm_source=Online+PR&utm_medium=ANI&utm_campaign=apply+now

To know more about the latest fee structure - https://www.apexuniversity.co.in/fee-structure.php?utm_source=Online+PR&utm_medium=ANI&utm_campaign=fee

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)