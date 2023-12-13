PRNewswire

Santa Clara (California) [US]/ Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 13: Apexon, a digital-first technology services company has been included as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development (CSD) Services, Worldwide report.

According to the Gartner report, "this Magic Quadrant evaluates providers' capabilities in custom software development to support digital transformations and build new products. Sourcing, procurement, and vendor management leaders can use this research to identify and select potential providers."

Gartner defines CSD as "development of software in rapid increments and iteration of custom applications and software products specifically for an organization to satisfy its unique business needs. It usually entails business requirements gathering and coding the application from inception, or building it on a PaaS, or assembling it from existing web services or other reusable pieces of code."

Apexon's data-infused end-to-end Custom Application Development services deliver differentiated market positioning, faster time-to-market with reduced costs, omnichannel user experience, and improved efficiencies to the clients. This is backed by a successful track record of more than two decades in enabling enterprises to deliver cutting-edge software and products.

"Apexon has been building capabilities that focus on modernizing and automating digital experiences using analytics, AI, and cloud services," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. "We believe this recognition in the Gartner report is a testament to the high-impact outcomes our teams have delivered to clients through digital and product engineering services."

Apexon has a proven approach for delivering business outcomes to a client at any stage of the digital software development lifecycle. It leverages Compass to aggregate data collected at multiple stages of the software development lifecycle to help business, process and people owners evaluate progress against KPI's and inform key decisions. Compass also offers business intelligence from Agile techniques.

Apexon is a digital-first technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and delivering human-centric digital experiences. For over 17 years, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Its reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients' toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on three broad solution areas of digital services: Digital Experience, Data Services, and Digital Engineering and has deep expertise in BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

