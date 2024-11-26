VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: In a significant recognition of its pioneering efforts in the tax automation industry, ApkiReturn was awarded the 'Emerging Startup of the Year: Tax Automation' at this year's Saksham Summit, held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The prestigious annual event, organised by Life Champions Ecosystem, brought together a host of influential figures to celebrate groundbreaking achievements in various sectors.

CA Umesh Kumar Jethani, the co-founder and chief tax expert at ApkiReturn, received the award, which underscores the firm's commitment to simplifying tax compliance through innovative automation solutions. The accolade was presented by prominent personalities including Shripad Kulkarni, Founder President of BBNG, and Dr. Ajay Shesh, Founder of Life Champions Ecosystem.

The summit was attended by esteemed guests such as Dr. Shakeel Saifi, Chairman of World Peace Harmony and Lok Sabha candidate, Sunil Kumar Pintu, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Mahboob Kasar, Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (GST), Maharashtra, all adding grandeur to the event.

ApkiReturn is known for its smart, user-friendly tax automation platform that has revolutionized tax filing processes, helping thousands of businesses achieve accuracy, save time, and gain financial clarity. The company's impressive client list includes major Indian brands such as Allen, Agarwal Toughened Glass, Agarwal Float Glass, Agarwal Fortune, Byju's, Barclays, BHEL, Dulux, Castrol, Delhivery, Icarus Builders & Developers, Mentor India (NBFC), UTI, UCO Bank, and ICICI Bank, which rely on ApkiReturn to manage their compliance needs efficiently.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the Emerging Startup of the Year at the Saksham Summit 2024. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in the tax compliance sector," said CA Umesh Kumar Jethani. "We are thankful to our special guests, Shripad Kulkarni and Dr. Ajay Shesh, for this honour, which motivates us to continue our innovative work."

CA Umesh Kumar Jethani, with over two decades of experience in tax consultancy, auditing, and financial advisory, has guided ApkiReturn to the forefront of the industry, helping both small businesses and multinational corporations navigate the complexities of tax systems with ease.

"This recognition marks a key milestone in our journey. It reflects the trust and confidence that our clients and partners have in our capabilities," CA Umesh Kumar Jethani added. "At ApkiReturn, we are driven by our mission to develop advanced automated solutions that enable businesses to focus on their growth and success without the burden of tax complexities."

The Saksham Summit 2024 highlighted ApkiReturn's impact on the tax automation field and its commitment to continuing to shape the future of financial services with innovative, technology-driven solutions.

As ApkiReturn sets the stage for the future of tax compliance, it remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses, ensuring compliance and driving financial optimization across industries.

