Business News | Apollo Micro Systems Delivers Historic Performance, FY26 Revenue Surged to INR 904 Cr, Up +61% YoY as Against INR 562 Cr in FY25, Q4FY26 Revenue Up +81% YoY

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19: Apollo Micro Systems FY26 Revenue surged to ₹904 Cr, up +61% YoY as against ₹562 Cr in FY25. Q4FY26 revenue stood at ₹293 Cr, the highest ever quarterly revenue, up +81% YoY. Apollo Micro has achieved Highest Ever Quarter Revenue, Registered Highest Ever Quarter EBITDA and Achieved Highest Ever PAT Registered after he latest results announcement.

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Apollo Micro Systems License authorizes us to manufacture, assemble, integrate, proof-test high strategic value weapons systems and ammunitions namely Missiles, ATGMs, Torpedoes, Underwater Mines, SAM, Chaffs, Flares, Decoys, Aerial Bombs, Rockets, Loitering Munitions.

Apollo Micro posted a net profit of ₹38 crore for Q4FY26, compared with ₹14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue surged 81% year-on-year to ₹293.2 crore from ₹161.8 crore a year earlier. EBITDA rose 87% to ₹67.5 crore compared with ₹36 crore in the year-ago period, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 23% from 22.3%.

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Q4FY26 Results - Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Revenue growth: 81.3% YoY & 16.3% QoQ

Operating margins: 23.1% in Q4FY26 vs 22.3% in Q4FY25

PAT growth: 163.5% YoY & 60.8% QoQ

Apollo Numbers YoY (Q4-FY26 Vs Q4-FY25)

Revenue: ₹293.26 Cr Vs. ₹161.77 Cr (+81.28%)

PAT: ₹36.79 Cr Vs. ₹13.96 Cr (+163.54%)

Margin: 12.55% Vs. 8.63% (+3.92 bps)

EPS: ₹1.09 Vs. ₹0.46 (+136.96%)

Apollo Micro Systems QOQ (Q4-FY26 Vs Q3-FY26)

Revenue: ₹293.26 Cr Vs. ₹252.22 Cr (+16.27%)

PAT: ₹36.79 Cr Vs. ₹22.88 Cr (+60.80%)

Margin: 12.55% Vs. 9.07% (+3.48 bps)

EPS: ₹1.09 Vs. ₹0.69 (+57.97%)

The Government of India has set a target of ₹3 lakh crore in domestic defence production and ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by the year 2029. Around 75% of the Capital Acquisition budget is now reserved for domestic defence industries. Indigenization lists, Make-in-India procurement preferences, and PLI-style incentives have realigned the entire ecosystem in favour of capable Indian companies. Apollo is one of those companies.

FY 2026-27 will mark our serious entry into key defence domains- including armament electronics and fire control systems for main battle tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and artillery platforms; VehicleMounted Counter-Drone Systems, trials for which are scheduled in the upcoming quarters; indigenous BM-21 Grad Rocket, Sub-Systems for Pinaka, and next-generation artillery systems; along with our continuing role as the approved production agency for the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mr. Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems Limited, said: "FY 2025-26 has been a breakthrough year for Apollo Micro Systems -- our highest-ever annual revenue and profitability, the successful conclusion of the IDL Explosives acquisition through ADIPL, the award of the DPIIT license for UAV manufacture, and the receipt of our first export order. We are pleased to announce that an additional acquisition by ADIPL is expected to be completed before the end of the next financial year, which will significantly complement our organic growth and overall strength of the business."

ABOUT APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS

Apollo Micro Systems Limited is a Hyderabad-based publicly-listed defence and aerospace technology company. Founded in 1985, AMS designs, develops, and manufactures advanced defence electronics, embedded systems, electronic warfare suites, electro-optic systems, and complete weapon system solutions for the Indian Armed Forces and global customers. The Company is an established Tier-1 supplier to DRDO, HAL, BEL and the Ministry of Defence, and is now licensed to manufacture missile-class weapon systems under the Arms Act, 1959.

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