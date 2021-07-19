New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/ThePRTree): Cutting-edge product development company Appinventiv reports of receiving high revenues in yearly profit-making subjugating the company's unique & thorough operating model at exertion.

The team is expecting to close with Rs 100 crore annual turnover by 2021 end accomplishing business targets of empowering new age businesses and enterprises to explore digital-first benefits, also while propagating work opportunities for 200 new recruits within a period of one year and three increments in just 15 months despite the limitations of on-going pandemic.

"Digitalization is an accepted global phenomenon now and not a choice anymore. Companies are otherwise susceptible to disruption with the worldview market metamorphosis." said Saurabh Singh, Director Appinventiv. Talking about the profit-making, he further added, "We are tempted towards this 100 crore setup and want to keep innovating in order to grow exponentially in the corporate carousel."

Appinventiv has been augmenting a strong industrial hold in empowering, reshaping & transforming businesses in India, along with its global consortiums in the USA, Middle East, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand as a leading digital transformation agency. The company has bootstrapped its way to become this successful global organisation.

Maturing past the trek of only 6 years, Appinventiv continues to pursue its way to strengthening business acquisitions, and is aiming towards effectuating existing plans of acquiring some major new generation tech companies in 2021 while creating multifarious growth opportunities.

With a spirit of reinvention & accelerating digital transformation, Appinventiv has emerged stronger than ever during this global pandemic. The company has grown from a tiny status to a global entity employing considerably a large workforce of 700+ people. It has also projected an exhilarating growth orientation as a competent corporate entity with four newer settlements in Chandigarh, Dehradun, Indore, and Lucknow in the previous month.

Besides, Appinventiv boasts a portfolio of services to supreme administrations like Govt. of India, Qatar Govt., 1000+ global brands like Oracle, NASA, KPMG, IKEA, Vodafone, Dominos, ABP Live, Asian Bank, and Pizza Hut.

Appinventiv has successfully accelerated & transformed businesses of more than 1000 companies including Fortune 500 companies as well as Silicon Valley start-ups across the world. It has been working with Gen Z entrepreneurs and enterprises in designing revolutionary solutions while helping them transform the technology landscape.

So far it has aided 75% of its partners from the startup division to raise multi-million dollar funding to go big. Appinventiv has entailed a noteworthy success in powering digital-first benefits to companies' growth generating large-scale employment for people across all its development centers, while reviving the economy & changing lives of many.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)