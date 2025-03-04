BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4: ACT Fibernet, one of India's leading internet service providers, is excited to share early results of its ACT SmartWi-Fi® launch, powered by its proprietary router OS, ACT Zippy. Developed in partnership with Aprecomm, this cutting-edge AI technology has demonstrated its ability to deliver a superior Wi-Fi experience, resulting in significantly higher Wi-Fi performance across all device types and fulfilling the company's promise to transform in-home connectivity for its customers. During the initial launch stages users from across 250,000 homes over 15 days, ACT SmartWi-Fi® experienced an average of three times higher speeds delivered to all devices than in homes without the new smart Wi-Fi service. Specific devices showcased even more impressive gains--Smart TVs saw speeds improve by two times, laptops by three times, and smartphones by four times. Additionally, thanks to AI-powered intelligent optimization, over 80% of Smart TVs, over 70% of laptops, and over 60% of mobile devices were successfully steered to optimal Wi-Fi channels, ensuring a more reliable and higher-performing internet experience and resolving issues such as interference and congestion before they could impact the end user. "We are thrilled to see the transformative impact of ACT SmartWi-Fi® on our customers' digital lives," said Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of ACT Fibernet. "Our initial launch data validates our commitment to delivering on our promise--ensuring a significantly superior online experience for our customers. Whether streaming on a Smart TV, working on a laptop, or browsing on a mobile device, ACT is redefining what high-performing internet looks like in Indian homes." ACT Fibernet's partner, Aprecomm, also expressed excitement about the results: "The partnership has enabled us to push the boundaries of what's possible with in-home Wi-Fi," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "Our agentic AI solution, which currently enables ACT SmartWi-Fi®, works to optimize for every device and application to enable a superior Wi-Fi experience. This delivers, among other benefits, improved speed, reduced latency, and enhanced reliability. We're proud to be part of this journey to enhance connectivity for millions of users." ACT SmartWi-Fi®, powered by Aprecomm's agentic AI solution, proactively scans and monitors in-home Wi-Fi, identifying potential issues, such as congestion and interference, and optimizes the experience in real-time through features like channel switching and band steering. This proprietary algorithm captures more than 15 parameters in real-time, calculating a Wi-Fi quality of experience score for each device and continuously optimizes to ensure enhanced experience across all devices, applications, and corners of the home, 24/7. ACT Fibernet continues to lead the way in revolutionizing internet services in India, with ACT SmartWi-Fi® setting a new benchmark for in-home Wi-Fi performance. The company remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower its customers with seamless, high-speed connectivity for all their digital needs.

