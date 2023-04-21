New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/ATK): Cosmos and Chainlink are two popular blockchain projects that serve different functions in the overall blockchain ecosystem. With Chainlink's connection to Ethereum utilities, Big Eyes Coin's is predicted to be a Success.

Chainlink Connected Beyond Compare

Also Read | Twitter Plea Against Centre: Karnataka High Court Reserves Verdict On Plea Challenging Central Government’s Directions to Block Accounts.

Chainlink is a decentralized network that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. It is driven by an oracle network, a collection of nodes that feed blockchain-based smart contracts with data from the real world. LINK, the native token of the network, is intended to compensate node operators and motivate oracles to produce reliable data. In addition, LINK is used to manage the network and fund its expansion.

The popularity of LINK has been fueled by its application as a decentralized Oracle solution that gives smart contracts trustworthy and impenetrable external data streams. With numerous decentralized apps and platforms, such as prediction markets, gaming dApps, and decentralized finance (DeFi) systems, all employing Chainlink, it's too big to fail.

Also Read | Jamat-ul-Vida 2023 Images & Alvida Jumma Mubarak Wishes: WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook Quotes and Messages To Observe the Auspicious Friday.

Cosmos Fails to Run With the Bulls

Cosmos, on the other hand, is a distributed network created "by and for developers". Focusing on interoperability, enabling different blockchain networks to communicate with each other seamlessly. Its main hub, the Cosmos Hub, is a central connecting point for different blockchain networks. The system supports the most recent Defi features and is scalable, aiming to become the "blockchain of blockchains," according to its creators. However, in previous bull runs, the network has failed to live up to this goal.

Although Cosmos has not enjoyed the same level of hype as some other blockchains such as Ethereum in previous bull markets, it is still considered an important player in the space. Its focus on interoperability has the potential to help create a more interconnected and seamless blockchain ecosystem. Though in the previous bull market, its performance was lackluster, can it perform better this time around?

Big Eyes Coin Connection to High-Value Systems

When it comes to Big Eyes Coin, a cryptocurrency operating on the Ethereum Network, its use of Chainlink's Oracle network and smart contracts make it an interesting project to watch in the anticipated bull market. Investors have shown a lot of interest in and support for Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and they are anxiously awaiting the debut of its coin on an exchange.

As the largest meme coin presale to date, BIG's presale has already raised over USD 33 million, breaking previous records and impressing many investors. Big Eyes' reliance on Ethereum and Chainlink's technology means that it is impacted by the success of the Oracle network and the broader DeFi ecosystem. Likewise, Cosmos' potential to help create a more interconnected blockchain ecosystem could benefit Big Eyes Coin and other similar projects.

The BIG team recently unveiled their most generous bonus code ever to further entice new investors. The limited-time promo code "END300" entitles investors to an astounding 300% bonus, making a USD 1,000 purchase now yield USD 4,000 worth of BIG tokens. Now is the ideal time to take advantage of this amazing opportunity and possibly profit from a bullish market as the launch of BIG draws near. As Big Eyes prepares to launch, possibly in June, the support of these systems has experts predicting promising results.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)