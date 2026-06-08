Business News | APSEZ Bags 10-year Argentina Marine Contract to Anchor Country's Initial LNG Export Corridor to India

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) secured a 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export to India, marking the company's entry into South America.

The contract was awarded to APSEZ's step-down subsidiary, The Adani Harbour International FZCO, through a consortium with Argentina-based Meridian Group. The award followed a global competitive tender process conducted by Southern Energy S.A. (SESA). According to the company, the project is supported by an estimated investment commitment of USD 70 million.

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Under the agreement, the consortium will deliver end-to-end marine services for the Southern Energy FLNG project. The scope of work includes tugboat operations for LNG carriers, offshore logistics and supply support, and crew transfer services. The operations will be supported by four high-specification tugboats, one anchor handling tug supply vessel, and one crew boat. The contract will be executed through Meridian Transportes Maritimos S.A., which is a 51:49 joint venture between Adani Harbour International FZCO and Meridian Group.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), APSEZ, said, "This project reflects our growing capability to support large-scale energy infrastructure projects across geographies. With marine operations in 12 countries and a growing fleet of marine assets supporting ports, LNG terminals, national oil companies, refineries and offshore facilities, we bring deep operational expertise to complex maritime environments."

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Argentina is currently emerging as a major new LNG supplier, with agreements already in place to support exports of up to 10 million tonnes annually to India from 2027. The Southern Energy FLNG project is expected to connect this growing supply base with global demand centres. The project is being developed by SESA, which is a joint venture between Golar LNG and Pan American Energy.

"By combining these capabilities with strong local partnerships, we are helping create reliable maritime ecosystems that enable new energy trade corridors and strengthen long-term supply resilience," Gupta added.

Located in the San Matias Gulf in Argentina's Rio Negro Province, the project will liquefy natural gas from the General San Martin pipeline aboard the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas vessel Hilli Episeyo. Commercial operations are expected to begin in September 2027.

In its first phase, the project is expected to produce 2.45 million tonnes of LNG annually, which is equivalent to approximately 28 cargoes per year, making it the first operational LNG export project for Argentina. (ANI)

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