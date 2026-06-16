Business News | APSEZ Expands Kaleris Partnership to Deploy AI Across 15 Terminals, Targets 91 MMT Extra Capacity by 2030

New Delhi, [India] June 16 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has expanded its partnership with US-based Kaleris to roll out an AI-augmented, plug-and-play operating platform across 15 container terminals in 9 ports, the company said in a press release.

The move is part of APSEZ's $850 million technology and decarbonisation plan to 2031. APSEZ expects to unlock 91 MMT of additional capacity, about 10% of installed capacity, by 2030. The Kaleris collaboration is set to accelerate automation and optimisation across its maritime and logistics network. Details, quotes and figures below are from the APSEZ press release dated 16 June 2026, Ahmedabad.

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According to the APSEZ press release, "APSEZ and Kaleris will deploy an AI-augmented, plug-and-play operating platform across a global network of 15 container terminals spanning 9 ports." The company plans to invest USD 850 million in technology and decarbonisation as part of its 2031 ambition. This includes up to USD 100 million in two phases to accelerate automation and optimisation through the partnership with Kaleris. APSEZ expects to unlock 91 MMT of additional capacity, roughly 10% of installed capacity, by 2030.

The partnership is part of APSEZ's broader 2030 objectives. As per the release, these involve "an outlay of USD 850 million towards decarbonisation, technology upgrades and an ambitious one billion tonnes of cargo handling capability per annum." The multi-year agreement will see Kaleris deploy its foundational terminal operating system and AI-augmented advanced container handling and optimisation solutions across 15 APSEZ container terminals spanning nine domestic and international ports.

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Building on Phase 1 deployments across six ports, APSEZ will now scale advanced operating, planning, optimisation and automation capabilities. The release states this will create "a unified digital backbone to enhance efficiency, consistency and end-to-end visibility." The deployment of Kaleris' Advanced Optimization is expected to deliver "up to 20% improvement in Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane productivity, and up to 14% improvement in terminal truck productivity."

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ, said, "AIenabled automation will define the next frontier of competitiveness in ports and logistics. While APSEZ has already deployed an end-to-end digital platform from shore to door, which provides seamless track-and-trace and integrated command and control capabilities, the Kaleris integration will enhance productivity, improve turnaround time, and consistently deliver a superior customer experience."

Kirk Knauff, President and CEO, Kaleris, said, "APSEZ is demonstrating the real impact of an AI-enabled port network at scale. Expanding to all 15 terminals reflects the results already achieved and the trust behind this partnership. At Kaleris, we measure success by customer outcomes, and with N4 and our Advanced Optimization solutions, those results can now be amplified across the entire network."

As cargo volumes grow, APSEZ is investing in AI, IoT, computer vision and advanced optimisation tools. The release notes these will enable "real-time visibility, smarter resource allocation and faster decision-making." The deployment will expand Kaleris' N4 Terminal Operating System across APSEZ's network to improve yard utilisation, accelerate vessel turnaround, enhance planning accuracy, and deliver more reliable cargo movement as APSEZ advances towards handling one billion tonnes annually by 2030. (ANI)

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