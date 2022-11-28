New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Aptus Value Housing Finance India has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

The decision was taken at a board meeting held earlier today, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

The Board of the firm has fixed December 09, 2022, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the dividend.

Finally, the interim dividend will be paid to eligible investors on or before December 23, 2022.

A dividend is a reward that listed companies often provide to their shareholders from a portion of their earnings. (ANI)

