TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: Araiya by Aza, a next-generation fine jewellery brand is redefining the contours of modern luxury with its ethically crafted lab-grown diamond jewellery. Positioned at the intersection of innovation, sustainability, and design excellence, Araiya by Aza is rapidly emerging as a high-growth, culturally relevant, and investor-ready business with an Annual Run Rate (ARR) of INR 10 crore in its first year.

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Founded by Devangi Nishar Parekh, Araiya by Aza is a deeply personal and visionary brand inspired by her daughter Araiya, shaped by a desire to create something pure, meaningful, and enduring. Rooted in contemporary design and impeccable craftsmanship, Araiya by Aza introduces a new era where fine jewellery is not only exquisite and versatile, but also conscious. Each piece is created to be lived in--worn every day, not just stored away in a locker.

Speaking about the brand, Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director of Aza Fashions and Founder of Araiya by Aza said, "Araiya by Aza was born from a desire to create jewellery that reflects the values of today's consumer--conscious, versatile, and deeply personal. With the highest quality of lab-grown diamonds, we offer uncompromised brilliance while embracing transparency, sustainability, and wearability. Araiya by Aza is not just about adornment; it's about empowering individuals to actually live in their jewellery every day, with meaning and intention."

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Since its inception, Araiya by Aza has demonstrated strong early momentum, with 12 shop-in-shops launched and an additional standalone location secured within its first year. The brand is present across India's most prestigious luxury retail destinations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, solidifying its presence within high-visibility, affluent retail corridors.

A New Paradigm of Fine Jewellery

With the guiding philosophy of "Modern Luxury, Timeless Brilliance," Araiya by Aza represents a shift in how luxury is perceived and experienced. Built on cutting-edge lab-grown diamond technology, the brand combines exceptional craftsmanship with ethical sourcing, ensuring brilliance without compromise. Every piece is designed to celebrate individuality, seamlessly transitioning from everyday elegance to statement occasion wear.

Backed by Aza's two-decade legacy in luxury retail, Araiya by Aza brings deep expertise in curation, design, and customer experience. With IGI-certified diamonds, BIS-hallmarked gold, and a lifetime exchange and buyback guarantee, the brand is anchored in trust, transparency, and enduring value.

Araiya by Aza's mission is to democratise fine jewellery through ethical innovation, making high-quality, exquisitely crafted lab-grown diamond jewellery more accessible to the modern consumer. Its vision is to build a globally admired brand that seamlessly blends luxury, sustainability, scale, and cultural relevance.

Signature Collections

Araiya by Aza presents a curated portfolio of collections that reflect its design philosophy of modern elegance, emotional resonance, and effortless versatility. From romantic silhouettes and sculptural forms to contemporary expressions of light and movement, each collection is crafted to complement the many facets of today's wearer.

Whether rooted in symbolism, inspired by nature, or designed for everyday ease, the collections come together to create a cohesive language of refined luxury, where each piece feels personal, wearable, and timeless.

The brand also offers a dedicated line of finely crafted Italian gold pieces, known for their exceptional finish and contemporary appeal. Expanding its accessibility, Araiya by Aza has recently introduced a 9KT hallmarked collection, designed as lightweight, everyday essentials. These quick, versatile picks have quickly become favourites for daily wear, reflecting the brand's commitment to making conscious luxury both wearable and inclusive.

Craftsmanship Meets Innovation

At the heart of Araiya by Aza lies a commitment to excellence. Each piece is handcrafted by master artisans, blending traditional techniques with modern innovation. The brand also offers bespoke jewellery services, enabling customers to create personalised designs that reflect their individuality.

Araiya by Aza diamonds is known for their exceptional clarity and luminosity, falling within the coveted Type II and Type IIa categories, which represent the highest standards of purity. With IGI certification and a transparent sourcing process, the brand ensures complete trust and credibility.

Sustainability at the Core

Araiya by Aza stands as a pioneer of conscious luxury. Its lab-grown diamonds are 100% conflict-free and significantly reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional mining. The brand upholds ethical practices across its supply chain, ensuring fair wages, safe working conditions, and responsible production.

The Future of Fine Jewellery

Araiya by Aza is more than a jewellery brand--it is a movement towards redefining luxury for the modern world. With a powerful blend of innovation, ethical craftsmanship, and design-led storytelling, the brand is poised to set new benchmarks in the global fine jewellery landscape.

As it continues to scale across markets and deepen its cultural relevance, Araiya by Aza remains committed to its core promise: delivering jewellery that is as responsible as it is radiant.

To shop or to know more about Araiya by Aza visit: araiyabyaza.com/

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

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