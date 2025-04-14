PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India]/ Dubai [UAE], April 14: Aramex, a leading global logistics and transportation solutions provider, recently announced that they have signed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Shipsy, a Gartner-recognized, leading global SaaS-based platform offering AI-powered logistics orchestration.

This agreement reflects Aramex's commitment to enhancing its last-mile delivery capabilities, increasing operational efficiency, expanding service offerings, using advanced technologies and ensuring customer service excellence.

Francoise Russo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Aramex, said: "Aramex is delighted to partner with Shipsy and tap into the benefits of its SaaS-based platform for our customers. Shipsy's AI-powered logistics management platform digitally interconnects every link in supply chains. This partnership reflects our commitment to optimizing cost-, carbon-, and operational-efficiencies, streamlining processes and better serving our customers in the rapidly evolving markets that we serve."

By partnering with Shipsy, Aramex will leverage advanced AI-powered solutions to optimize key areas of its logistics operations. This collaboration will enable the roll-out of new services, improve productivity, and drive greater customer satisfaction.

"This MSA is a testament to Aramex's trust in Shipsy's technology and our ability to continuously deliver tangible business outcomes. We are proud to continue our partnership with Aramex to enhance their logistics capabilities and support their business growth," said Soham Chokshi, CEO & Co-Founder of Shipsy.

Shipsy will power Aramex's latest initiative - Aramex Same Day Delivery, designed to meet the growing demand for time-sensitive shipments like next and same-day delivery. Additionally, Shipsy's AI-powered routing will enable Aramex to offer customers more accurate delivery windows, including time slots, improving predictability and convenience.

To further enhance operational efficiency, Aramex is trialling Shipsy's Workforce and Territory Optimization solution. This helps the company to plan delivery territories more effectively, increase courier productivity, and optimize costs.

"This partnership will play a pivotal role in driving supply chain autonomy, especially in the Middle East. By combining Aramex's global logistics expertise with Shipsy's AI-powered innovation, we are enabling a more agile, predictive, and efficient delivery ecosystem. Together, we are laying the groundwork for an intelligent and self-orchestrated supply chain that adapts dynamically to evolving markets," said Harsh Kumar, Chief Strategy Office & Co-Founder of Shipsy.

Aramex India is also set to launch a Virtual Wallet for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and prepaid customers, enabling them to seamlessly add funds and begin shipping with Aramex.

This partnership underscores Aramex's ongoing commitment to investing in technology and innovation to improve service offerings and operational efficiencies across its global network.

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West. With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

* International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).* Domestic Express* Freight Forwarding* Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development. As part of our commitment to a sustainable future, we are dedicated to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, aligning our efforts with global climate goals and integrating sustainable practices across our operations.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

About Shipsy

Shipsy's AI powered supply chain orchestration and execution platform empowers shippers and logistics companies to save costs, reduce working capital, ensure operational resilience and elevate customer experience.

Shipsy's intuitive, adaptive, seamlessly integrated and modular platform leverages AI-agents, predictive and prescriptive intelligence to plan supply chain asset requirements, plan and execute transportation and improve warehousing and inventory operations, all the while making every delivery quicker, greener and more profitable.

Shipsy was recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for TMS in addition to our recognition in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Last Mile Delivery Technology Solutions and the 2024 Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions. Shipsy was also recognized as the only vendor in the "Customers' Choice" quadrant in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of Customer for TMS Report.

We were recognized in the Asia-Pacific Context of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS. Shipsy remains the highest rated vendor on Gartner Peer insights with a customer rating of 4.9/5. AI-powered innovation, customer obsession and strong growth and expansion have been critical drivers of these accolades.

Shipsy's 350+ team is based out of India, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and EU serving 270+ customers across the globe. Shipsy tracks 650,000+ containers per month, procure freight worth $150mn+ per month, and powers 60mn+ parcels per month. On a broader perspective, Shipsy has integrations with 64+ major shipping lines, 50+ third-party logistics companies, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and a network of over 20,000 global shippers. To learn more about us, please visit www.shipsy.io .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663795/Shipsy_Aramex_MSA_signing.jpg

