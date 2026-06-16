Business News | Arcane Mechanist Set Arrives in BGMI's June 16 Redeem Code Release

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 16: With players continuing to explore the content and experiences introduced in BGMI's 4.4 update, a new redeem code release is bringing additional collectibles to the battlegrounds. Among the featured rewards is the Arcane Mechanist Set, a premium cosmetic outfit that combines mystical influences with intricate mechanical detailing, creating a distinctive look for players seeking to refresh their in-game appearance. Blending fantasy-inspired elements with engineered aesthetics, the Arcane Mechanist Set stands out for its elaborate design and unique visual identity.

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Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

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1) LEZCZNUDV9WSG9TA

2) LEZDZCK9MPPGSPJU

3) LEZEZJK6QJD8RFEF

4) LEZFZNA7WFX5F3BR

5) LEZGZHUK3363F6QE

6) LEZHZTXFM87BUR64

7) LEZIZ4XCMNUV7N68

8) LEZJZTKWTAVWV6A6

9) LEZKZ6Q6VRM9CQTD

10) LEZLZXD9WV35GNCS

11) LEZMZP8NXUTHP47P

12) LEZNZBVPHA5NB8UV

13) LEZOZQ9D3NMFCKRV

14) LEZPZREBGSUJAXAF

15) LEZQZJB5ACR44RPS

16) LEZRZPXBMEF6VF9E

17) LEZVZ7MCC5M8PEM7

18) LEZTZJPGFFCMF9J9

19) LEZUZWTAWCAUT4GK

20) LEZBAZJ36PAXWNKT

21) LEZBBZB7TVUXF6MC

22) LEZBCZX5EFRE33D5

23) LEZBDZMVXWE5RFPD

24) LEZBEZMCH3NKUNWM

25) LEZBFZVMQ899U4QB

26) LEZBGZ7W3NABEW8P

27) LEZBHZ9WNTVW33DX

28) LEZBIZ96PX9UCQJS

29) LEZBJZVFSXPWNDGA

30) LEZBKZX5UF6SQVSB

31) LEZBLZGDPSUGHGGW

32) LEZBMZNQF8HD4D9G

33) LEZBNZAEDR9BNVFV

34) LEZBOZGWD69DXJUC

35) LEZBPZK6J33BSREP

36) LEZBQZSKHCGMEQP9

37) LEZBRZ5TA4RG6RWN

38) LEZBVZ5JVK97WDNV

39) LEZBTZGTW67SNF83

40) LEZBUZUHARH8V7GA

41) LEZCAZBKK666GDGK

42) LEZCBZMHJRM9UJ5U

43) LEZCCZU478VW5SCW

44) LEZCDZCR8BCDS4X7

45) LEZCEZE9QD8AQS4K

46) LEZCFZFB5QRMJC86

47) LEZCGZMMVK36ADVM

48) LEZCHZN3WVKE7E33

49) LEZCIZKTDUR78DP8

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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