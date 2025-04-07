Are You Lit? 2025: A Celebration of Creativity, Culture, and a Literary Vision for the Future

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 7: The third edition of Gurugram's much-anticipated cultural and literary festival, Are You Lit? (AYL), concluded on a high note on March 30, 2025, marking a vibrant celebration of literature, creativity, and community engagement. Held over two days at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Gurgaon, the festival stood out for its multidimensional approach, bringing together authors, artists, educators, and young minds in a dynamic and inclusive environment.

Also Read | Vaniya Agrawal, Indian-Origin Techie, Interrupts Microsoft 50th Anniversary Event by Confronting Bill Gates, Satya Nadella Over Israel Deals, Publicly Resigns (Watch Viral Video).

AYL 2025 was inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal, who has been widely recognized for his contributions to literature, education, and governance. Dr. Bose graced the occasion by launching three of his latest books--Kahani Purab Paschim, Bhakti Jukti Jugal Bandi, and Sun Greens. The event was presided over by Dr. Suresh Rituparna, Chairman of Vyas Samman.

A Literary Vision with Youth at the Centre

Also Read | KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 21.

Dr. Bose's presence added immense value to the festival, reflecting its growing stature in India's cultural landscape. During an interactive session with students from leading schools in Gurugram--including Delhi Public School Sector 45, Manav Rachna International School, HDFC School, Kunskapsskolan, Scottish High International School, and St. Xavier's High School--Dr. Bose emphasized the importance of cultivating reading habits among young people.

"To grow one's mind and personality, it is essential to cultivate a habit of reading from a young age," said Dr. Bose. He encouraged schools and institutions to support literary platforms like AYL that foster creativity, critical thinking, and imagination among students.

As part of this youth engagement, Dr. Bose distributed books, pens, and literary certificates to inspire young participants. He also extended an invitation to the AYL team to bring the festival to West Bengal, aligning with his broader vision of promoting literary and cultural development across the country.

Voices of Influence and Cultural Dialogue

The two-day event featured prominent personalities from diverse fields. Notable speakers included senior journalist Ashutosh, media personality Partho Sengupta, publisher Chirag Thakkar, and authors Kishore Asthana, Raisha Lalwani, and Rita Gangwani. These sessions offered enriching perspectives on storytelling, journalism, publishing, and the evolving landscape of literature in the digital age.

In a special highlight, Dr. Bose participated in an in-depth podcast conversation with best-selling author of the Panthers Ghosts Series Hexalogy and filmmaker Ajit Menon, who praised the Governor's ability to seamlessly blend governance with literary insight. The podcast, which highlights the literary genius of the governor, has garnered widespread attention on Social media platforms, providing listeners with a deeper understanding of Dr. Bose's personal journey, literary inspirations, and vision for India's youth and West Bengal.

Founders' Vision and AYL's Expanding Footprint

AYL was co-founded by Vishesh Prakash, Founder of The Stories People, and Vineeta Jerath, Editor and Founder of Suburb magazine. The duo, both media professionals, launched AYL in January 2023 with a mission to create a platform that celebrates the art of storytelling in all its forms.

Speaking about the festival's impact, Prakash said, "Many of the world's most successful individuals are great storytellers. Through AYL, we aim to expose children and youth to the power of literature early in life." Jerath added, "Literature fosters intelligence and self-confidence. Our goal is to take meaningful literary conversations into classrooms and ignite curiosity."

With the support of Dr. Bose, the founders now aim to take the AYL-Youth initiative to West Bengal and beyond, contributing to Dr Bose's vision of making India a global hub for literary and cultural excellence.

A Memorable Conclusion

As the festival drew to a close, Dr. Bose left the audience with a powerful Bengali message that encapsulated the spirit of AYL 2025: "Poro, likho, bhabo--jogot jeto!" ("Read, write, think--win the world!"). This message served as a rallying call to India's youth to embrace the transformative power of literature and creativity.

With its growing momentum and enthusiastic support from leaders, educators, and young learners, Are You Lit is poised to become a national platform for creative expression and cultural celebration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)