Business News | Aries Agro Limited Reports Strong FY26 Performance with Robust Growth Across Revenue, Profitability and Operational Efficiency

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Aries Agro Limited, one of India's leading plant nutrition and specialty agri-input companies, announced its consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, reporting strong growth across revenue, profitability, and operational efficiency metrics.

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FY26 Revenue Grows 18.93% to ₹956.88 Crore While PBT Surges 35.82%

- Profit after tax rises 26.50% to ₹42.37 crore while EBITDA increases 22.93% to ₹88.86 crore in FY26

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- EBITDA margin improves to 9.29% while working capital cycle reduces significantly from 89 days to 64 days

- Inventory holding and receivable days improve substantially reflecting stronger operational discipline and cash flow efficiency

Gross revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹956.88 crore, reflecting an 18.93% increase over ₹804.59 crore reported in FY25. The growth was driven by sustained demand across key product categories, expanding market reach, and continued focus on innovation-led agricultural solutions

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for FY26 increased significantly to ₹60.29 crore compared to ₹44.39 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 35.82%. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to ₹42.37 crore from ₹33.49 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting a 26.50% increase despite challenging and volatile market conditions.

The company also reported strong EBITDA growth during the year. EBITDA increased to ₹88.86 crore in FY26 from ₹72.28 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 22.93%. EBITDA margin improved from 8.98% in FY25 to 9.29% in FY26, highlighting enhanced operational performance, improved cost optimization, and better execution efficiencies.

Aries Agro Limited further strengthened its operational discipline and working capital management during FY26. Inventory holding days reduced from 60 days to 55 days, while trade receivable days improved significantly from 53 days to 35 days. As a result, the company successfully reduced its overall working capital cycle from 89 days in FY25 to 64 days in FY26, reflecting stronger cash flow efficiency and improved balance sheet management.

The company's strong FY26 performance reflects its continued focus on innovation, sustainable agriculture, farmer-centric growth, and research-driven plant nutrition solutions. With rising awareness around balanced crop nutrition, specialty agri-inputs, and scientific farming practices, Aries Agro Limited remains well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities across domestic and international markets.

Backed by a legacy of over 57 years, diversified product portfolio, expanding distribution reach, and deep farmer engagement, the company continues to strengthen its long-term growth trajectory while building a future-ready and globally competitive agri-nutrition business focused on sustainable agriculture and farmer prosperity.

About Aries Agro Limited:

Aries Agro Limited is one of India's leading plant nutrition and specialty agri-input companies with a legacy of over 57 years in the agriculture sector. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of specialty plant nutrition products, micronutrients, water-soluble fertilizers, and crop management solutions aimed at improving agricultural productivity and promoting sustainable farming practices.

With a strong focus on innovation, farmer-centric solutions, and scientific agriculture, Aries Agro Limited has established a wide distribution network across domestic and international markets. The company continues to strengthen its position through research-driven product development, operational excellence, and a commitment towards balanced crop nutrition and sustainable agricultural growth. For more information, please visit: https://ariesagro.com/

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