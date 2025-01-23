VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 23: In this golden era of quality cinema, another beautiful film, "An Idiot and a Beautiful Liar," has arrived to entertain audiences. Produced by Arup Sur, the film was released on Hungama on his birthday, January 23, 2025. Made under the banner of Sur Productions and directed by Anand Unnithan, this Hindi film is based on a heartwarming love story. It is adapted from Arup Sur's English novel of the same name, with Shipra Sur as the co-producer and choreographer. The lead roles are played by Richa Joshi and Maanav.

"An Idiot and a Beautiful Liar" follows the story of Rahul, a young civil engineer from Kerala who moves to Mumbai for work. The film portrays his emotional journey as he navigates life in the bustling city. Rahul's friends take him to a dance bar in Mumbai, where he encounters Sonia, whose mesmerizing dance performance leaves him spellbound. This meeting sets Rahul on a challenging path, leading to an unexpected turn of events. To find out what happens next, you'll have to watch the film.

Arup Sur has also penned the story and screenplay for the film. The music is another highlight, featuring songs performed by legendary and renowned Bollywood singers, including Asha Bhosle, Shaan, Chinmayi Sripada, Madhu BalaKrishnan, Najim Arshad, and Ridima Sur. The music is composed by Sajiv Mangalath, with lyrics by Vijay Akela and Suresh Kumar Pattazhi.

Co-producer Shipra Sur has choreographed the film's captivating songs, making it a must-watch for audiences who appreciate quality storytelling and vibrant music.

