Business News | As Akshar Yoga Kendraa Prepares for 21 Guinness World Records Official Attempt, Its Global Mission Continues to Advance India's Yogic Heritage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: As the world prepares to celebrate International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2026, Akshar Yoga Kendraa is preparing for one of the most ambitious yoga initiatives ever undertaken. Under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the organisation will attempt 21 Guinness World Records in a single day, bringing together thousands of participants in a celebration of yoga, wellness, and healthy aging.

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Aligned with this year's International Day of Yoga theme, "Yoga for Healthy Aging", the initiative aims to create awareness about the role of yoga in promoting physical vitality, mental clarity, emotional resilience, and overall wellbeing throughout every stage of life.

More than 5,000 registered participants from India and around the world are expected to take part in the celebrations through both online and offline initiatives. The event will feature 20 Yoga Asana Guinness World Records official attempts conducted in Bengaluru, alongside a Global Online Tratak Meditation Guinness World Records official attempt, enabling participation from individuals across the globe.

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Founded in Bengaluru by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Akshar Yoga Kendraa has grown into a globally recognised institution dedicated to preserving and promoting authentic Himalayan Yoga and Siddha Sciences. Today, the organisation has trained over 50,000 teachers, impacted more than 20 million students, and established a presence in 80+ countries, contributing significantly to the global spread of India's yogic knowledge systems.

Beyond training yoga practitioners, Akshar Yoga Kendraa has undertaken extensive outreach initiatives to make yoga accessible to diverse communities. As part of the International Day of Yoga campaign, awareness and training programs have been conducted for children to encourage focus and concentration through Tratak Meditation, while specialised sessions have also reached medical students, healthcare professionals, corporate communities, educators, and wellness advocates.

The organisation has further extended its efforts to members of the armed and security forces, including personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), CRPF, CISF, Indian Air Force, Karnataka State Police (KSP), and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), highlighting yoga's role in supporting resilience, discipline, mental wellbeing, and physical fitness. Outreach programs have also been conducted for orphanages and differently abled individuals, reinforcing the belief that yoga should be accessible to all sections of society.

The 2026 initiative builds upon Akshar Yoga Kendraa's remarkable record of achievement. Under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the organisation has already established 21 Guinness World Records, bringing international recognition to yoga and showcasing the depth of India's yogic heritage on the global stage. This year, Akshar Yoga Kendraa aims to create history once again through an unprecedented official attempt to achieve 21 Guinness World Records in a single day, a scale of record activity that has never before been undertaken within a single event, making it one of the most ambitious Guinness World Records initiatives ever attempted.

The celebrations also reflect the organisation's broader vision of creating a healthier and more conscious society through yoga education. Through its 1 Million Teachers Initiative, Akshar Yoga Kendraa continues to work towards empowering individuals with authentic yogic knowledge and training, enabling them to positively impact communities across the world.

As thousands unite on International Day of Yoga 2026, the event is expected to stand as a powerful demonstration of yoga's ability to bring people together beyond age, nationality, profession, and background, while reaffirming India's enduring role as the birthplace and global ambassador of yoga.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)