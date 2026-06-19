Business News | As Breast Cancer Cases Rise, Dedicated Breast Care Centre Opens in Bengaluru to Bring Screening, Treatment and Recovery Under One Roof

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: Breast health issues for many women often begin in a state of uncertainty, receiving an unexpected diagnosis, feeling pain that won't go away, having an abnormal mammogram, or having a family member diagnosed as having the same type of cancer. Women may have multiple appointments with medical professionals across multiple specialities and departments before receiving a definitive answer about their current care plan.

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Realizing that there was a need for breast care that is more coordinated, Cytecare Hospitals has opened the Cytecare Centre for Breast Care. The Centre for Breast Care is a dedicated multidisciplinary facility to provide breast health and breast cancer care at every stage in one location.

The Centre for Breast Care was designed to support breast health for women throughout the entire continuum of breast care, starting with prevention and screening; moving to diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation; and providing support for long-term survivors of breast cancer. The Centre offers evaluation and diagnosis for breast cancer, as well as breast pain, lumps, cysts, abnormal mammography findings and second opinions on any breast health issues.

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According to Dr M.S Sushrutha, Breast Onco Surgeon at Cytecare Hospitals, "Most women do not visit a breast clinic because they are diagnosed with breast cancer; rather, they come seeking the answer to a question about a concern."

"Whether there is a lump, breast pain, a mammogram finding, or family history that has raised concern; early diagnosis and a knowledgeable authority figure to aid in your treatment can be crucial to receiving good care. The goal of the Centre for Breast Care is to guarantee all women receive integrated and comprehensive breast care by employing an integrated team of breast care providers."

Breast Cancer continues to be the most prevalent cancer diagnosed among women in India. Awareness regarding breast health, screening and early detection of breast cancer has expanded dramatically, thus raising the demand for additional breast care services, including those services provided in a centre beyond the diagnosis of breast cancer and the treatment of breast cancer.

Through a multidisciplinary team consisting of a breast surgeon, radiologist, pathologist, psycho-oncologist, physiotherapist and rehabilitation specialist, the Centre for Breast Care at Cytecare has developed specific treatment plans to address the individual needs of each patient.

The Centre offers advanced technology for breast imaging, specifically advanced 3D Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), to improve breast imaging, enhance the detection and diagnosis of lesions (especially for women with dense breast tissue), and provide women with added confidence in the diagnostic process. The Centre also provides complete breast screening (including mammography), cancer treatment, breast reconstruction surgery, physiotherapy, lymphedema management, psycho-oncological support, and survivorship programs.

While there tends to be a greater focus on diagnosis and treatment than on the period of recovery, many specialists agree that the period of recovery extends well beyond surgery or medical treatment to also include physical rehabilitation, emotional well-being, body image issues, and long-term follow up.

"Treatment is only part of the journey," stated Dr. Sushrutha. "Recovery is a physical, emotional, and very personal journey for each woman, and by offering rehabilitation, psycho-oncological and survivorship supportive services within the same ecosystem, we are attempting to provide the best possible care for women by addressing their needs, both in terms of the disease but also with regard to their lives after treatment for breast cancer."

The Centre uses a combined approach to provide patients with prevention, diagnosis, treatment, reconstruction, rehabilitation, and support after cancer (survivorship). Their goal is to improve access to specialty breast health services so women have guidance to navigate this often overwhelming and fragmented health care experience.

According to Jojis Mathew, Centre Head, Cytecare Centre for Breast Care, "The idea behind the Cytecare Centre for Breast Care began with a simple question: Why should a woman have to navigate multiple departments, appointments and opinions when it comes to something as important as her breast health? We believed there had to be a better way. That belief led us to create the Cytecare Centre for Breast Care -- a dedicated facility that brings together screening, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and survivorship support under one roof. Our vision is simple: to ensure that every woman who walks through our doors feels supported, informed and cared for at every stage of her journey. Because peace of mind doesn't begin with treatment; it begins with answers."

The increasing number of women who are being proactive with their health by obtaining regular check-ups and receiving early screenings indicates that dedicated breast care centres will be critical in raising awareness, promoting early consultations, and allowing women to achieve better long-term health.

About Cytecare HospitalsCytecare Hospitals is a leading super-speciality hospital in Bengaluru known for its multidisciplinary approach to patient care. Located in Yelahanka, the hospital brings together specialists across oncology and multiple medical and surgical disciplines to deliver coordinated, patient-centric treatment. With advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, organ-specific clinical expertise and a focus on evidence-based medicine, Cytecare serves patients from across India and international markets. The hospital is particularly recognized for its expertise in cancer care, including advanced therapies such as CAR-T Cell Therapy, while continuing to expand comprehensive services across a wide range of specialities.

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