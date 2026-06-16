Business News | As Traditional SDE Hiring Slows, These 3 AI Programmes Are Best for a Career Switch to AI/ML Roles

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: For years, software development was one of the most reliable career pathways for engineering graduates and technology professionals. Today, however, the technology job market is undergoing a significant transformation as artificial intelligence becomes embedded across industries and companies reassess the skills they prioritize.

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Many tasks that once occupied substantial portions of software development workflows, including code generation, testing, debugging, documentation, deployment, and maintenance, can now be accelerated by AI tools such as GitHub Copilot, ChatGPT Codex, Claude Code, and Cursor.

A 2025 NITI Aayog report estimates that while AI-driven automation could displace up to 2 million jobs in India's technology services sector by 2031, strategic upskilling could create nearly 4 million new roles over the next five years. As organizations move from experimenting with AI to deploying it at scale, they are increasingly willing to pay a premium for professionals who can build, deploy, and integrate AI systems into business operations.

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This shift is already influencing compensation patterns. While software engineers in conventional development roles often earn between ₹8 lakh and ₹20 lakh annually at mid-career levels, professionals with expertise in AI engineering, GenAI applications, LLMOps, AI product management, and AI architecture frequently command salaries 30-80 % higher, with experienced specialists often crossing the ₹30 lakh mark.

Yet for many engineers, transitioning into AI is easier said than done. Employers increasingly expect hands-on experience with deployed AI systems, production workflows, LLMOps, and real-world implementation, experience that can be difficult to acquire within traditional software roles. This gap is fueling demand for intensive AI programmes designed to help professionals reposition themselves for the next phase of the technology economy. Here are three programmes built around that shift.

1. Masters' Union

Masters' Union's Post Graduate Programme in Applied AI & Agentic Systems is designed for engineers navigating a technology landscape where routine coding, testing, and maintenance work is increasingly automated. Rather than moving away from an engineering background, the programme builds on it to enable transitions into higher-value roles across applied AI, automation, and intelligent systems.

The 15-month on-campus programme is positioned as a career transition pathway rather than another AI credential. Developed with inputs from practitioners at companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and PayPal, the curriculum is refreshed quarterly and offers specialised tracks across AI Engineering, AI Product, and AI Business. Students learn directly from founders, CTOs, AI leaders, and industry practitioners through training, mentorship and project-based guidance.

The programme is built around execution. Each term combines technical learning with shipping a real AI product, enabling students to graduate with six production-grade AI systems spanning AI agents, enterprise automation, RAG, LLMOps, and scalable AI workflows. Through build studios, hackrooms, team sprints, and mentorship from leading AI experts, students build a portfolio of 6 deployable real-world AI systems. For professionals looking to switch into AI, the programme focuses on the hiring signal employers increasingly value most: proven execution.

2. IIT Roorkee

As traditional software engineering roles evolve, IIT Roorkee's PG Certificate Program in Generative AI, Agentic AI and Machine Learning is positioned for professionals seeking a structured transition into emerging AI-driven careers. The programme combines foundational AI /ML concepts with practical exposure to Generative AI, agentic systems, and modern AI workflows.

A key focus is hands-on learning through a capstone project that allows participants to apply concepts to real-world business problems. Learners also gain exposure to more than 20 AI tools and platforms used across the industry. The programme includes an AI Clinic designed to support problem-solving and implementation, while instruction is guided by IIT Roorkee faculty alongside industry mentors. For professionals looking to build AI capability without stepping away from work, the programme offers a blend of academic rigour, industry relevance, and applied learning.

3. IIT Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur's Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Generative AI & Agentic AI caters to professionals looking to move beyond conventional software engineering skill sets as AI becomes increasingly embedded across technology functions. Structured over eight months and delivered in a fully live online format, the programme explores areas such as Generative AI, agentic workflows, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and AI-driven applications through projects and faculty-guided capstones.

The program draws extensively on the research ecosystem at IIT Kharagpur. It is taught by professors from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. It combines research-based instruction with applied project work and targets professionals who want to develop a deeper understanding of modern AI systems while remaining in their current roles.

The New Career Moat

The slowdown in traditional SDE hiring is not just changing where jobs are available. It is changing what makes professionals valuable. As AI reshapes software development, employers are increasingly prioritising people who can build, deploy, and apply intelligent systems in real-world environments.

For engineers, the question is no longer how to compete with AI, but how to work alongside it. The strongest career opportunities are increasingly shifting towards those who can combine technical foundations with AI implementation capabilities. In the AI economy, the edge will not come from knowing the tools. It will come from knowing what to build and how to build.

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