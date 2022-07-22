New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/SRV): ASBM University, Bhubaneswar - the leading management University in the state of Odisha has successfully completed the campus placement drive for the MBA final year students. Prof Manmath Nath Samantaray, Dean, School of Business at ASBM University has reported that thirty-nine national and international companies took part in the campus placement drive for the graduating batch of MBA of 2022.

On this occasion, the Founder and President of ASBM University and well-known management guru Prof Biswajeet Pattanayak while appreciating the students' achievement congratulated the entire batch. Furthermore, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kalyan Shankar Ray has appreciated the efforts put in by the team ASBM and congratulated the successful students.

Dr Manmath Nath Samantaray, Professor and Dean of the School of Business, ASBM University, said, "We are delighted to announce the completion of another successful placement drive for our MBA batch of 2022 and extend our gratitude to the renowned firms visiting the campus. With the continuously updated curriculum and experiential learning-based pedagogy on offer, students pursuing the MBA program can avail ample opportunities to lead as industry-ready glocal professionals."

Some of the leading companies that participated are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Berger Paints, Cease Fire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Group, Ramky Group, BYJU'S, Gati Ltd., Infinity Group, PhonePe Pvt. Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance, S&P Global Corporation, Annapurna Finance, and IndiaMART, etc. It is needless to mention that the current batch has retained the 100 per cent placement record of ASBM University since 2008.

Just not the entire batch placed, many students have received multiple offers. One of the students Amlan Jena informed that it has been possible because of the unique pedagogy and international standard quality education benchmarking with IIMs. He also appreciated the unique finishing school approach which has helped in mentoring, coaching, and preparing the final year students for successful placement. Jajati Keshari, another student who has received three offers, has credited his success to the unique teaching-learning methods adopted by the University, international accreditation, and also tremendous industry network of management Guru Prof. Biswajeet Pattanayak.

Under the aegis of the School of Business, ASBM University offers a two-year, full-time flagship MBA program that spans four semesters. Students pursuing the course can opt for a single or dual major and choose from a variety of specializations such as -- Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Business Analytics Management.

The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) approved MBA program at ASBM University continually works toward providing students with the perfect blend of theoretical and experiential learning through innovative teaching methods and activity-based learning. Further, emphasis is placed on case analysis and presentation with a multi-disciplinary approach to sharpen the analytical and decision-making skills of the students. The Summer Internship Project (SIP), the Live Virtual/ Capstone Project, and the Business Sector Analysis bring industry orientation to the course with hands-on practice.

To build a strong network, recognise the need for advanced global competency, make international study affordable and understand how the global corporate operates; ASBM University has partnered with various prestigious foreign universities. Some of these institutions include Metropolitan State University, University of Nottingham, California State University San Bernardino, Eastern Michigan University, and St. Cloud State University.

Aspirants looking to apply for the MBA Dual Specialization program will require a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks along with valid CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA, or ASBMUEE Test scores.

