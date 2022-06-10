New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/SRV): With marquee firms endorsing ASBM University's pedagogy through a plethora of job opportunities, the Institute has closed its campus placements for the outgoing batch of MBA postgraduates on a high note. School of Business' MBA program has achieved 100 per cent placement and the highest packages secured by Shreyasi Saha and Swostik Rout stand at Rs 10 LPA.

Students participating in the placement drive had the opportunity to apply to a wide variety of companies spanning various industries and sectors. Amongst the leading recruiters present at the drive were -- HCL, Deloitte, ITC, ICICI, Godrej, Oyo, Reliance Retail, Toppr, TATA AIG and many more.

Dr Manmath Nath Samantaray, Professor and Dean of the School of Business, said, "We would like to extend our gratitude to the visiting companies for their continuous support. Students of the outgoing MBA batch have performed exceptionally well in the placement drive and their success serves as a testament to their acumen and industry readiness. Through our constantly updated curriculum and dynamic pedagogy, we strive to train and nurture our students into industry-ready professionals."

Under the aegis of the School of Business, ASBM University offers a two-year, full-time flagship MBA program that spans four semesters. Students pursuing the course can opt for a single or dual major and choose from a variety of specializations such as -- Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Business Analytics Management.

The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) approved MBA program at ASBM University continually works toward providing students with the perfect blend of theoretical and experiential learning through innovative teaching methods and activity-based learning. Further, emphasis is placed on case analysis and presentation with a multi-disciplinary approach to sharpen the analytical and decision-making skills of the students. The Summer Internship Project (SIP), the Live Virtual/ Capstone Project, and the Business Sector Analysis bring industry orientation to the course with hands-on practice.

To build a strong network, recognise the need for advanced global competency, make international study affordable and understand how the global corporate operates; ASBM University has partnered with various prestigious foreign universities. Some of these institutions include Metropolitan State University, University of Nottingham, California State University San Bernardino, Eastern Michigan University, and St. Cloud State University.

Aspirants looking to apply for the MBA Dual Specialization program will require a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks along with valid CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA or ASBMUEE Test scores.

