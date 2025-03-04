NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 4: The Asian School of Cyber Laws (ASCL) and The PACT is proud to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Certificate Course on Advocacy in Mediation - a uniquely designed and delivered virtual learning course in India, aimed at transforming legal practice in the field of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). This cutting-edge course is designed to provide legal professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to grasp the lawyer's role in representing clients in Mediation.

ASCL and The PACT have trained nearly 100,000 young lawyers over the span over the last two decades, introducing them to various skills of an all-round modern-day lawyer in India. As India's legal landscape evolves with The Mediation Act 2023, mediation has become a crucial process to dispute resolution, with courts now referring parties to mediation as a norm and not just an alternative. The new course focuses on the practical aspects of client advocacy in mediation, including the art of preparing client's for mediation, building a strategy, working with the mediator to break an impasse, drafting a settlement agreement, and more.

Key Features of the Course:

- Comprehensive Curriculum: Covering essential topics such as the fundamentals of mediation, the lawyer's / advocate's role, negotiation strategies, problem-solving techniques and settlement agreement drafting.

- Professional Development: Ideal for law students, young lawyers, and seasoned legal professionals looking to advance their mediation advocacy skills.

- Online, Self-Paced Learning: Flexible learning format that allows participants to study at their own pace while receiving high-quality training.

- Expert Faculty: The course is taught by experienced professionals and subject matter experts in the field of mediation and dispute resolution.

Course Details:

- Duration: 3 Months

- Fee: INR 3,500 + 18% GST (Special inaugural pricing)

- Mode: Online, Self-Paced Learning

- Starting Date: March 1, 2025

Lawyers play a crucial role in mediation, which is a process where a neutral third party (the mediator) helps disputing parties reach a voluntary settlement. From advising clients to attempt mediation to ensuring fairness in the process; from preparing and strategizing with clients to negotiating during the session; from drafting agreements to preserving confidentiality and ethical standards; from providing out-of-the-box solutions to objectively assessing risks and benefits, lawyers offer a unique expertise to the mediation process.

In summary, lawyers bring their legal expertise, negotiation skills, and emotional intelligence to the mediation table, helping to guide the process toward a fair and effective resolution. Join the ASCL-PACT Certificate Course on Mediation Advocacy to be a better Mediation Lawyer. For more information, or to register, visit Asian School of Cyber Laws.

