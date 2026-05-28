Business News | ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) and AVPN Establish Regional Platform to Strengthen Corporate Social Investment and Cross-Sector Collaboration Across Southeast Asia

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 28: The ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) and AVPN today announced the establishment of the ASEAN CSR Working Group, a regional platform aimed at mobilising corporate philanthropy, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and broader corporate capital, while supporting regional policy dialogue, ecosystem collaboration, and knowledge exchange across ASEAN. This initiative positions the private sector as a key partner in advancing sustainable and inclusive economic transformation in the region. AVPN, Asia's largest network of social investors, will serve as Secretariat, convening corporate leaders, philanthropic organisations, investors, and ecosystem partners across the region.

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- Official launch at the AVPN Global Conference 2026 in India to position ASEAN as a leading voice in corporate social investment; ASEAN leadership dialogue planned for the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit (ABIS)

Southeast Asia is entering a critical decade for sustainable economic transformation. The region is home to more than 70 million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), accounting for over 97% of all businesses. Yet, many face structural barriers to scaling, including limited access to mentorship, markets, and capital. Current approaches to CSR and corporate social investment remain fragmented across ASEAN markets, with inconsistent definitions, implementation, and limited coordination across corporates, funders, and ecosystem actors. At the same time, demand for private capital to address regional priorities such as climate transition, health resilience, and inclusive economic growth is rising. This underscores the need for more coordinated and catalytic deployment of capital.

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The ASEAN CSR Working Group is designed to address these gaps, marking a significant milestone in strengthening regional collaboration and multi-stakeholder engagement. It reflects a broader ambition to strengthen ASEAN's regional ecosystem architecture for corporate sustainability, social investment, and cross-sector collaboration. At the same time, it serves as a trusted platform for regional policy dialogue, strategic collaboration, knowledge exchange, and more coordinated deployment of capital among business leaders, philanthropic organisations, policymakers, investors, and ecosystem partners. It also reinforces the private sector's role in supporting ASEAN's sustainable development priorities.

By connecting ASEAN-BAC's institutional influence with AVPN's regional investment network - spanning corporates, foundations, impact funds, family offices, and development partners across more than 40 markets - the ASEAN CSR Working Group aims to mobilise corporate partnerships and philanthropic resources, enabling catalytic partnerships and cross-border ecosystem collaboration across ASEAN. It will also strengthen and serve as the strategic engine to ensure that ASEAN-BAC's legacy projects have the long-term capital and policy support they need.

"This collaboration reflects a critical shift from fragmented efforts to a more coordinated, regional approach to corporate social investment. By linking ASEAN's institutional leadership with AVPN's ecosystem of capital providers, we can help unlock catalytic capital at scale and position Southeast Asia as a leading hub for corporate-driven impact. ASEAN is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, and its corporate leaders have a real opportunity to shape the future of sustainability and philanthropy through collective regional action," said Achal Agarwal, Chair at AVPN.

"As Secretariat to the ASEAN CSR Working Group, AVPN brings the strength of our regional network to connect corporate leaders, investors and philanthropies, and advance regional dialogue, collaboration, and shared learning across ASEAN," added Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN. "We are seeing growing momentum among corporates to move beyond traditional CSR towards more intentional and impact-driven social investment. Together with ASEAN-BAC, we aim to build long-term regional collaboration and enable more strategic deployment of capital to support the region's sustainable and inclusive growth."

"By establishing this Working Group, ASEAN-BAC is strengthening regional collaboration through more connected ecosystem engagement and multi-stakeholder dialogue. We are creating a regional platform to ensure that corporate capital isn't just deployed, but is supportive of ASEAN's broader sustainable development priorities and regional collaboration efforts. We are not just launching a group; we are encouraging stronger regional collaboration and more strategic approaches to corporate social investment across ASEAN," said Rifki Weno, Executive Director of ASEAN-BAC. "Through the ASEAN CSR Working Group, we aim to better align private sector action with regional priorities, while strengthening partnerships and unlocking capital flows to accelerate inclusive and sustainable growth across Southeast Asia."

The Working Group builds on early corporate engagement efforts led by AVPN across key ASEAN markets, including Singapore and Vietnam, which surfaced a clear need for greater regional collaboration, shared learning, and more strategic approaches to scaling corporate social investment. These engagements highlighted a growing shift from fragmented, programme-based giving towards more integrated and strategic deployment of corporate capital. Further engagements will be convened across ASEAN markets through both in-person and virtual formats.

Beyond convening, AVPN will lead knowledge and capacity-building initiatives, ecosystem engagement, and the development of corporate excellence frameworks to recognise leadership in social innovation.

The ASEAN CSR Working Group will convene high-level dialogues at two key milestones in 2026:

- The official launch at the AVPN Global Conference 2026 in India this 25 to 27 August, positioning ASEAN as a leading voice in advancing corporate social investment and catalytic capital on the global stage; and

- An ASEAN CSR Leadership Dialogue at the AVPN Southeast Asia Summit 2026, convened as a side event ahead of the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit (ABIS) in November 2026, focused on strengthening regional dialogue, ecosystem collaboration, and partnership opportunities across sectors.

The establishment of the ASEAN CSR Working Group underscores ASEAN-BAC and AVPN's shared vision to strengthen regional collaboration, ecosystem engagement, and cross-sector partnerships across Southeast Asia. Through more strategic social investment and coordinated regional action, the Working Group aims to shape the next decade of inclusive growth, one that benefits both people and the environment.

About AVPN

AVPN is the largest network of social investors in Asia, comprising over 700 diverse members across 43 markets. Our mission is to increase the flow and effectiveness of financial, human, and

intellectual capital in Asia by enabling members to channel resources towards impact. As an ecosystem builder, AVPN enables its members to connect, learn, act, and lead social impact efforts across key pillars while improving the effectiveness of deployed capital, bringing local field needs, regional expertise, and policy insights to the forefront. For more information about AVPN and our work, please visit our website and read our latest Annual Review 2024-25.

About ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC)

The ASEAN Business Advisory Council is the official private sector body mandated by ASEAN leaders to provide strategic business insights and policy recommendations that support regional economic integration and sustainable growth. Established in 2003, ASEAN-BAC serves as a platform connecting governments, businesses, and stakeholders across Southeast Asia to strengthen trade, investment, digital transformation, sustainability, and inclusive development. Through dialogues, initiatives, and cross-border collaborations, ASEAN-BAC promotes a competitive, resilient, and people-centered ASEAN economy. The council also champions MSME development, innovation, and public-private partnerships to enhance regional connectivity and economic opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

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