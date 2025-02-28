NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28: Master Residential Real Estate, authored by Ashwinder R. Singh, has been featured on Shark Tank, marking a rare achievement for a real estate book. The publisher presented it as one of their most successful titles, solidifying its reputation as a go-to resource for real estate professionals, students, developers, and channel partners.

Since its release, the book has been a No. 1 Amazon Bestseller, widely recognized for its insights into residential real estate. Its feature on Shark Tank further underscores its industry impact and credibility.

A Definitive Guide to Real Estate Mastery

Ashwinder R. Singh has authored three books--A to Z of Residential Real Estate, Master Residential Real Estate, and Master Commercial Real Estate. Together, they form a comprehensive trilogy that provides real estate professionals with a structured understanding of the sector.

"When I wrote my first book, I had no idea it would turn into a trilogy or reach this level of recognition," said Singh. "I wrote it to bring practical, experience-driven insights to the industry. Seeing it featured on Shark Tank is a milestone I never expected."

Why This Book Stands Out

Unlike traditional real estate books, Master Residential Real Estate is built on real-world applications. It offers actionable strategies, case studies, and insights designed to help professionals navigate a complex and evolving market.

Its consistent No. 1 ranking on Amazon speaks to its relevance and the value it provides to readers. The Shark Tank feature further reinforces its status as a must-read for those serious about real estate.

A Rare Achievement in Publishing

Business and leadership books often gain mainstream attention, but a real estate book making it to Shark Tank is nearly unheard of. The combination of its bestselling status and recognition on a platform known for highlighting game-changing ideas sets Master Residential Real Estate apart.

With this milestone, the book joins an elite group of titles that have influenced an entire industry.

Ashwinder R. Singh is the Vice Chairman and CEO of BCD Group, one of India's most established construction and real estate development companies. He is also the Co-Chair of the CII Real Estate Committee.

Previously, he was CEO of JLL Residential, Co-founder & CEO of ANAROCK, and CEO of Bhartiya Urban, playing a key role in shaping India's real estate landscape. His books are widely regarded as essential reading for industry professionals.

For more information please visit, www.ashwinderrsingh.com.

