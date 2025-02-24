Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday encouraged investors to explore opportunities in establishing nuclear power plants, assuring that Indian Railways would purchase electricity generated from nuclear sources.

Speaking at the ongoing Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2025 (GIS-2025), the Union Minister said, "I would like to request that if a nuclear power plant can be set up in Madhya Pradesh, Indian Railways would be very happy to enter into an agreement to purchase electricity from it. Wind power is also very interesting to us.""I would like to request all the states through this stage that if you can supply all the energy you can supply to the railway with your renewable project, wind project, hydro project or nuclear project," he added requesting other states to help railways for its electricity needs.

Also Read | West Bengal: Dancer-cum-Event Management Professional Dies in Accident in Panagarh While Escaping Drunk Youths.

Going further, the Union Minister lauded the recently announced railway budget, adding that this is the first time in history that the railway has been given such a great budget.

"This time the railway has been given a record budget, which has been 14,745 crores," he added, lauding the priorities of the Union government.

Also Read | Maha Shivaratri 2025: What Are the 12 Jyotirlingas in India? Know Their Location, Story and Spiritual Significance of Each Jyotirlinga Temples Devoted to Lord Shiva.

Emphasising the endeavour of the present government at centre, the Union Minister said, "Between the 1950s and 2010s, elections were fought by only showing railway tracks. There was no work. In 2014, the pace of work increased, and the work that used to be 29 kilometres before 2014 now happens at a rate of 223 kilometres every year."

The Union Minister also praised the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for resolving issues that help the Railways to hasten its work.

The GIS-2025 summit is expected to boost economic growth in Madhya Pradesh by facilitating key investments and partnerships with global players. With the participation of top industrialists, diplomatic representatives, and international trade organisations, the event is poised to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position as a major investment hub in India.

Several global trade and investment promotion agencies have confirmed their participation, reflecting strong international interest in Madhya Pradesh.

Several leading industrialists from the country are also participating in summit. Notable business leaders attending include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group; Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group; Nadir Godrej, Chairman and MD of Godrej Industries Limited; Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Private Limited; Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge Limited; Rahul Awasthi, Global Head of Operations at Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited; and Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of ACC Limited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)