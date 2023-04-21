New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/SRV): The holy month of Ramadan is underway, and for the Diplomatic community and the business community in Bahrain, this means it's that time of the year when they come from various industries from the region to attend one of the biggest annual Ramadan Ghabga dinners in the city's District 338, As expected, the diplomatic quotient of the evening remained high with ambassadors and eminent personalities opting for the perfect festive attire. The much-awaited annual Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce Ghabga Dinner was organised at Aysha Bahlool Restaurant in Bahrain.

Described by the Chronicle Middle East as Bahrain's most energetic Ramadan Dinner, Aysha Bahlool restaurant cuisine is better than ever. The state-of-the-art restaurant was offering guests a lavish Ramadan Iftar and Suhoor experience, complete with a special Arabic food menu and a mouth-watering buffet catered by Aysha Bahlool Restaurant, cooked by a team of expert chefs. Guests enjoyed the ambiance of the Gulf Arabic atmosphere and entertainment surrounded by stunning arabesque designs spread across Area 338 of Bahrain. This year, the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce with support from the Bahrain Businesswomen's Society have joined to hold a Ghabga dinner for around 150 persons, allowing diners to host their private iftars in an exclusive, luxurious setting.

Ambassadors made a splash at the event with their dazzling presence, Igor Kremnev- Ambassador of Russia, Kai Thamo Boeckmann-Ambassador of Germany, Jerome Cauchard-Ambassador of France, Dr Ali Hassan Al Ahmadi-Ambassador of Yemen, Maria Paz- Ambassador of Philippines, Esin Cakil- Ambassador of Turkey, Miyamoto Masayuki- Ambassador of Japan, Eitan Naeh- Ambassador of Israel Ardi Hermawan- Indonesian Ambassador and the Indian Ambassador Piyush Srivastava and other Bahrain CEOs and a delegation from BNI Bahrain was present. Indian Ambassador presented the G20 book to the G20 delegates as India is the chair this year for the G20 summit.

President of the Bahrain Businesswomen's Society Ahlam Janahi ensured that the food was a sumptuous layout of the best imaginable. It was a magical feast with the most delicious fare laid down in the most luscious manner. The Ramadan Ghabga spread was a gourmet lover's delight with a lovely blend of exotic and authentic cuisines.

Dr Asif Iqbal, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization and the Trade Commissioner of the AACC for Bahrain Sunil Veena's dedication to bilateral trade relations has earned them widespread recognition in the Arab region. AACC is widely regarded as an organization that is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that the needs of its trade community are met. Despite the challenges, AACC in Bahrain remains focused on creating a better future for bilateral trade. AACC is dedicated and committed to making a positive impact on the lives of MSMEs and other companies looking to gain ground in the Arab region.

"Ramadan Mubarak to all. The Iftaar is the occasion for all of us to come together and celebrate the spirit of the festival, and to meet family and friends under one roof is a delight always; our first edition of this Ghabga is marking new beginnings, "said Ahmed Sabah Alsalloom, the Member of Council of Representatives in Bahrain.

On the menu was the special item Goozy made out of Lamb carcass and Basmati rice with various other items including Indian cuisine sour cream and Khobez bread.

Directors of the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce including executive members welcomed the guests, who were present at the BNI India Bahrain Meeting with the presence of the BNI President Arunoday. Ramadan is a holy month bestowed by the Almighty Allah to reap a bounty of rewards for the good work done and the Ghabga dinner is an occasion where families and friends meet and greet each other and share food with one another. This is a true spirit of brotherhood that helps people to develop understanding and goodwill with their brethren.

We are honoured to be chosen as this year's host for the Annual Asian Arab Interfaith Iftar dinner and provide a space in which faith and food can interconnect.

'Now more than ever we are needed to unite for nature. The evening hopes to spark important conversations about the natural world, how we can come together to protect it and inspire the next generation of advocates for the planet' said Ardi Hermawan, the Indonesian Ambassador in Bahrain.

With over 150 guests from all backgrounds in attendance, the evening centered around how people can use their faith to protect the natural world and encourage others to become advocates for the planet.

The AACC spent the evening which was bookended by the content created by the AACC's learning team and included networking sessions for business people in attendance to explore their perspectives on nature and how to act as individuals, communities, and future leaders.

