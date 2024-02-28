New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) made a significant financial move yesterday by pricing a USD 3.5 billion 5-year global bond, aimed at bolstering its ordinary capital resources and advancing its mission across the Asia-Pacific region.

According to ADB Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem, the issuance attracted substantial investor interest, totaling around USD 14 billion.

Also Read | National Science Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People on Special Day, Says 'Government Working To Boost Research and Innovation Among Youth'.

Peteghem said, "This issue garnered around USD 14 billion of investor participation and is ADB's second-largest orderbook ever for a global benchmark bond. It is a strong testament of the support of the investor community in ADB and its vision of a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific. We remain grateful for their reliable and consistent presence."

This robust response marks the second-largest orderbook ever recorded for a global benchmark bond issued by ADB, underscoring the unwavering support of the investor community towards ADB's vision of fostering a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific.

Also Read | Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Moonrise Time: From Puja Vidhi to Vrat Katha; Everything To Know About the Special Day Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Peteghem expressed gratitude for the consistent backing of investors, emphasizing their integral role in advancing ADB's mission.

Notably, the 5-year bond features a coupon rate of 4.375 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually, and is set to mature on 6 March 2029.

Priced at 99.827 per cent, the bond offers a yield of 12.7 basis points over the 4.25 per cent United States Treasury notes due February 2029.

BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and HSBC served as lead managers for the transaction, with additional support from DNB Bank ASA, NatWest Markets, Scotiabank, and Standard Chartered Bank as part of the syndicate group.

The broad primary market distribution saw 35 per cent of the bond placed in the Americas, 33 per cent in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the remaining 32 per cent in Asia.

In terms of investor type, banks accounted for 50 per cent of the allocation, followed by central banks and official institutions at 37 per cent, with fund managers and other investors comprising 13 per cent.

This issuance is part of ADB's broader capital-raising strategy for 2024, aiming to raise approximately USD 30 billion-USD 34 billion from the capital markets.

With this latest bond offering, ADB reinforces its commitment to mobilizing resources to address the region's evolving development challenges and drive sustainable growth and prosperity across Asia and the Pacific. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)