Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asia's largest and India's only expo on the education and skilling sector-Didac India-will be held in Bengaluru for three days from Sep 21 to 23.

The 12th edition of Didac India, to be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), will showcase state-of-the-art solutions for the education and skills sectors. The Expo will feature over 4,000 innovative products and services. Over 200 exhibitors from over 20 countries, including Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, HP, etc., will showcase the latest cutting-edge technologies, products and services.

The Expo will also feature exclusive international pavilions from the UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, Finland, Poland, Singapore among others.

The Expo is organised by India Didactics Association (IDA), the only industry body for the education and skill sector in India, and is supported by the Union Ministry of Education, NITI Aayog, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education World Forum. The event is hosted by the Department of Higher Education of the Government of Karnataka. AICTE and NCERT are also supporting partners for the event.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan announced the Expo at a press conference here today. "Karnataka is at the forefront of education in the country and we are happy to be hosting Asia's largest expo on education and skilling."

"India, especially Bengaluru, is one of the innovation capitals of the world and I am sure the international education ministers, ministerial delegations and educationists will find this Expo exciting," Dr Ashwath added.

"India Didactics Association CEO Aditya Gupta said the Didac India has always strived to bring the latest and innovative solutions for the education industry under one roof. The fact that Didac India is now the largest education expo in Asia is a testimony to its growing salience," Aditya said.

"The 12th edition of Didac India has a lot of innovative solutions for the education industry which faced many challenges during the pandemic," he added.

This expo is an exclusive event for educationists, teachers, managements of schools, colleges and universities and entry is free.

Asian Summit on Education and Skills (ASES)

The 7th Asian Summit on Education and Skills is also being held in Bengaluru from September 20 to 21.

Education ministers and ministerial delegations from 15 countries such as the UK, Brazil, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, etc., are participating in the Summit. Education ministers from over 10 Indian states, leaders from the education sector from around the world are also participating in the Summit.

"The delegates from around the world will present their vision for the future of education and discuss various challenges and opportunities for the education and skills sector. Some of the key topics are changing role of technology in learning, emerging trends in education, the importance of student-teacher wellbeing," IDA CEO Aditya said.

"Karnataka is happy to be hosting the Asian Summit on Education and Skills. I recently attended an event by the Education World Forum in London and glad that Bengaluru has got an opportunity to host an international event in education. I am sure the Summit will debate key challenges and opportunities of the sector and provide inputs for policymaking," Dr Ashwath Narayan said.

Education World Forum Director Dominic Savage said he was excited to be in India for the Asian Summit and Didac India. "India, especially Bengaluru, is emerging as a key hub for innovation in the education sector. Bengaluru is home to a large number of edtech start-ups. I also learn that Karnataka is the first state in India to roll out the New Education Policy.

"I am sure this Asian Summit will address key challenges facing the industry and provide tech solutions for the same," he added.

Workshops / ConferencesSeveral workshops and conferences will also be held alongside the DIDAC India expo. The International Education and Skill Summit, Didac Alliance of International Schools conference, Early Learning conference, K-12 Education conference, IDA Connect workshop are some of them.

India Didactics Association (IDA) is India's exclusive membership association for the education and skills fraternity and unifies all stakeholders engaged in improving teaching and learning. It brings together the governments (national and state), companies providing products, solutions and services related to education and skills and educators on one platform.

With a network of 88,000+ educators from 250 cities of India, comprising of pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, training and skill development institutes, colleges and universities and 800+ education solution providers, IDA unifies the presently scattered Indian education and skills sector to work collaboratively in the delivery of various national objectives, needs and goals. IDA partners with Governments and Associations from 19 countries for its various initiatives.

